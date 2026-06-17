Dan Campbell Reveals Why He Still Believes in Little-Used Lion

Detroit Lions former fourth-round pick Sione Vaki is starting to see his seat get hot after two unproductive seasons to start his career. However, that is not stopping head coach Dan Campbell from shining praise on the running back and admitting that the goal is to get him more involved in 2026.

Campbell said that Vaki might be ” pound for pound ” the best athlete on the roster, which is what makes him so excited about the running back.

Vaki has a legitimate chance to earn real work in 2026. The Lions traded David Montgomery, who handled 158 carries last season. While they expect Jahmyr Gibbs to take on more work, and they signed Isiah Pacheco, there is more of an opening to see snaps on offense than there ever has been.

Vaki was settling into a defined role in 2024 and had nagging injuries through 2025. It is fair to assume that his combination of experience and health could put him in a position to see those snaps.

The Detroit Lions Hope to Get Sione Vaki Involved More in 2026

Vaki had a different college career than most NFL running backs. He did get work at running back, but finished school with 42 attempts for 317 yards. Meanwhile, the Utah product had 998 snaps on defense over two years with the Utes. He played a combination safety role.

In the NFL, he has not played any defense, which is why his rookie year was all about transition. He ended with just 28 offensive snaps and six rushes for 14 yards.

Vaki had injury issues in his second season. Hamstring, groin, and other minor issues put him on the sideline for most of the first half of the year. He came back, but only saw two offensive snaps.

Vaki does have a role on special teams, and being a former safety should help him keep that spot locked down. Even in his injury-filled 2025 campaign, Vaki logged 186 special teams snaps.

Still, now that he is in year three and there is an open competition at running back, this is likely his best chance to make real noise on offense.

Lions Could Play Sione Vaki Over Isiah Pacheco

Pacheco was a solid signing coming from a team that has played in high-leverage games. He has 576 carries over four years, so the experience should help him beat out Vaki.

However, Pacheco also has 375 carries in the first two seasons and just 201 over the last two. He fractured his fibula in 2024 and only played in seven games. He was healthier in 2025, but still only played 13 games and had 118 carries. So, it is not a sure thing that he can even take on all of the carries that Montgomery is leaving behind.

More than that, Pacheco is a veteran, but his wear and tear make his long-term potential much more limited. Vaki is cheaper in 2027 and has more potential beyond that season. If Vaki can push Pacheco, the role could be his.

Campbell warned that Vaki is still raw, so expectations can be tampered. Still, it is good to know he is included in the mix.