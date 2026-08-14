Lions’ Dan Campbell Speaks out on ‘Growing’ Rookie After Preseason Debut

The Detroit Lions are hoping the biggest improvements along the offensive and defensive lines come this season because of the team’s top two 2026 draft picks. The team grabbed offensive tackle Blake Miller and defensive end Derrick Moore in the first two rounds of the draft.

But on defense, the Lions have other rookies who could also significantly contribute, including sixth-round defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard.

In his NFL preseason debut Thursday night, Gill-Howard played 38 defensive snaps. He performed fairly well, posting one tackle and two quarterback hits.

After the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed what he has seen from Gill-Howard during training camp and the first preseason contest.

“For a young guy he is very conscientious. He’s got a serious approach about him. You don’t have to tell him something five times. You tell him once, he’s got it, and he locks in,” Campbell told reporters. “One of the biggest things for him was going to be how does he handle some of this dirty work? You play out there in a passing league in college, and he’s ripping and roaring up the field, getting edges. That’s one of the things that he’s really been good at. Well, how does he handle some of this dirty work, the double teams?

“It got on him early because you’re facing NFL players with some of this stuff. But he’s just progressively gotten better and better and handling his own.

“I see the player growing. He’s growing, and he’s an effort player that’s got violence and skill about him.”

Lions’ Skyler Gill-Howard Steadily Improving

Standing a tad under 6-foot-1 and 280 pounds, Gill-Howard is undersized as an interior defensive lineman. But that doesn’t appear to be Campbell’s biggest concern with the prospect.

Instead, the Lions head coach wanted to see if the Texas Tech product could handle more of a balanced offensive league than the pass-rush centric defensive line mindset.

It sounds like Gill-Howard passed the first test. For him to keep doing so, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein sees the sixth-rounder heavily dependent on his coaching staff.

“Gill-Howard lacks functional size and length, which will make him both scheme- and matchup-dependent as a pro,” wrote Zierlein. “He needs to major in disruption and chaos to find a long-term home as a rotational, upfield tackle.”

Gill-Howard spent just one year at Texas Tech. He registered 13 combined tackles, including 2.5 for loss. He also had half a sack and an interception he returned for a touchdown.

From 2023-24, Gill-Howard played at Northern Illinois, where he had 12 tackles for loss and six sacks in 25 games.

Lions Defensive Line Depth for 2026 NFL Preseason

Gill-Howard isn’t the only defensive lineman the Lions are trying to develop this summer. He was one of three the team took in the 2026 NFL Draft.

In addition to Moore and Gill-Howard, the Lions also selected defensive tackle Tyre West in the seventh round.

The Lions have intriguing undrafted rookies Anthony Lucas and Eric O’Neill as well along with other young products such as Ahmed Hassanein. In Week 1 of the preseason, Hassanein was exception, posting two sacks.

The development of all these players is great news for the Lions. How many the team keeps on the active roster to begin the season, though, becomes the question.

As a rookie, Gill-Howard could have the inside track on a roster spot. But as a late Day 3 pick, that’s not guaranteed.

He will likely have to continue growing and progressing to earn his keep.