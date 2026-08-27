Amon-Ra St. Brown Has One Clear Message For The Lions In 2026

The Detroit Lions are set to open the regular season for the 2026 NFL Campaign in September, and they’re going to be out to prove that finishing on the outside looking in at the Playoffs last season was an anomaly.

The Lions continue their work on the practice field in Allen Park as they prepare for their final exhibition contest this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts, and unfortunately, they continue to deal with multiple injuries to key players.

However, the NFL scheduled does not pause to allow players to heal, meaning the Lions will have no choice but to press forward with the players who are available to them.

One such player they can absolutely not afford to lose to injury is star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, one of the top players in the League at his position. And recently, he spoke honestly about what Detroit needs to accomplish in the upcoming campaign.

Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown Spoke Honestly About What They Must Accomplish

Under the current Lions core of players and front office/coaching leadership, the club has achieved heights that generations of fans had literally never seen before in their lives.

However, in the words of St. Brown, that’s not good enough.

“For me and Jared, we got to win the Super Bowl. It’ll just help – I can say it – our legacy,” St. Brown said. “We haven’t, frankly, won any really big games here. Yes, we’ve won a lot of games, but we haven’t won the big ones. So I think for us, and I think Jared’s on the same page, we want to win the big games.”

Meanwhile, St. Brown defended Goff against what he feels is unfair criticism.

“I feel like (Goff) never gets the respect that he really deserves. Maybe it’s the way he plays because he can’t run,” said St. Brown. “Whatever it may be. There’s always gonna be people that say, ‘There’s guys better than Jared. Jared’s not so-and-so.’ They’re always going to have something to say.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown Has Established Himself As A Top WR In The NFL

St. Brown continued to establish himself among the NFL’s elite receivers in 2025, finishing the regular season with 117 receptions for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns across all 17 games.

His reception and yardage totals both ranked fifth leaguewide, while his 11 touchdown catches were tied for second-most in the NFL.