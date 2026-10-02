Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown Has Major First Impression of Drew Petzing

While it was a bit close for comfort, the Detroit Lions ultimately got the job done in Week 3 at home against the visiting New York Jets, earning a 31-24 victory to improve their record to 2-1.

It was the third straight game that the Lions scored exactly 31 points; they’re in their first season under new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who was hired during the offseason to replace the terminated John Morton.

Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown Approves Of Offensive Coordinator Drew Petzing

So far, so good for Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown under Petzing, whom the wideout believes has done a “great” job since joining the organization this offseason.

“We feel good. I mean, 31 points – it’s kind of ironic how we’re scoring 31 points every game. If we score 31 this week, I don’t know what to tell you guys,” he said with a grin.

“It’s kind of ironic how we are scoring 31 every game. If we score 31 this week, I don’t know what to tell you guys,” St. Brown said on Thursday following practice as the club prepares for Week 4. “Scoring 30-plus in this league isn’t easy. I don’t care how you put it. But, like I said, I still feel like we can be a lot better as an offense. We have so much more to improve on, which is awesome, because we have put up a good amount of points the first three weeks, but I feel like we still have so much to get better at.

“Drew’s done a great job, obviously. We’re all still learning things. We’re all trying to get better each and every week, especially at this point in the season. (We’re) starting to get to where you got some games under your belt now, you kind of know you got some tape to watch from other teams.

So far this season, St. Brown has racked up 228 yards on 23 receptions with five touchdowns.

Lions Wide Receiver Jameson Williams Believes There’s More Offense To Be Had

According to fellow star wide receiver Jameson Williams, there’s another level of offense that the club can still unlock – but it’s a matter of putting the work in and making it happen rather than just wishing for it.

“We scored a lot of points. We made a lot of plays. I feel like there’s more plays out there to be made,” Williams said. “We had some missed (opportunities), we had some drops on some things, and we had some missed assignments, (and) plays that could have been explosives and touchdowns.

“We’re just getting started going against opponents. In camp, we had no joint practices, so we’ve only seen three other teams on game day, and then we were going against mostly our defense. So we’re going out there facing defenses. It’s not new to us, but it’s something that we just got to get through. We just got to compete, though, and execute.”

St. Brown, Williams, Petzing and the Lions will face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday evening on Sunday Night Football on the road.