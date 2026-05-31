‘He’s Crafty’ Detroit Lions Star Offers High Praise for New WR Greg Dortch

The Detroit Lions‘ already formidable wide receiving unit gained a veteran boost this offseason by signing Greg Dortch through free agency. The Honolulu Blue’s first OTA session took place from May 27 to May 29 at Allen Park, Michigan, where the 28-year-old actively participated with his new team.

Greg Dortch practiced alongside the leader of the Lions’ receiving corps, Amon-Ra St. Brown, who offered a strong endorsement for the team’s newest addition and what he can do on the gridiron.

“He’s crafty, he’s got moves, he understands the game, and he competes,” said Brown during a recent press conference. “Just going out there and competing, I think Dortch has that about him.”

Although Greg went undrafted in the 2019 Draft, he went on to have a remarkable career in the league with six seasons under his belt, representing teams like the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons, and Arizona Cardinals. He had a productive five-season tenure with The Cards before hitting free agency last March.

While the four-time Pro Bowler remains optimistic about Greg’s addition to the team, his talent and experience seem tailor-made for what Detroit needs.

Why Could Greg Dortch Be a Great Fit for the Lions’ Offense?

Playing 68 games in the NFL, the WR can be a dependable rotational option for Dan Campbell. He is exceptionally quick on his feet, and his quick cuts can create space out of nothing. Moreover, his main strength is his ability to reach top speed almost instantly. His explosive first few strides can give Jared Goff a clean target.

With a career catching percentage of 75.9%, the 28-year-old also has reliable hands, and he rarely drops clean passes from quarterbacks. His efficiency in reading the flight of the ball as a receiver could make him a preferred target for Goff.

Besides his proficiency in football, Greg will take a little time to adjust to the playbook of the new Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, Drew Petzing, with whom he previously had a three-year association at the Arizona Cardinals. When he signed for the franchise in March, the WR noted that Petzing was one of the driving forces behind his decision to come to Detroit.

Under Petzing’s play-calling at the Cardinals, he played 45 games, starting 11. He finished with 828 receiving yards, 90 catches, and 8 touchdowns across three seasons during their time at State Farm Stadium.

While Greg is set to be in Detroit for a year with a door for an extension if he delivers, he was signed primarily as a replacement option.

Greg Dortch Is a Replacement for Kaif Raymond

Kaif Raymond spent five seasons in Detroit, establishing himself as a reliable backup receiver and appearing in 77 Lions games. But the 31-year-old hit the free agency this March after the organization decided not to extend his contract. The veteran signed a $5.1 million one-year deal with the Chicago Bears.

His departure left a void in the Lions’ receiving unit, creating an urgent need to find a suitable replacement with a proven track record. After parting ways with the Cardinals, Greg Dortch seemed like the ideal replacement from free agency.

With starters like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, Greg could play a key role in the team’s success as a preferred WR2.