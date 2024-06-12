Ex-Lions LB Joins New Team 1 Day After Being Waived

After a short tenure with the Detroit Lions, rookie linebacker Steele Chambers moved quickly on to his next stop in the NFL.

The Lions had originally signed the former Ohio State linebacker shortly after the NFL Draft, but his tenure lasted only a few weeks as the Lions announced on June 10 that they had released him to make room for veteran linebacker Ben Niemann to sign with Detroit.

Chambers never made it to free agency, with the New England Patriots claiming him off waivers, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.

Short Stay for Former College Standout

Though he went undrafted, Chambers came to Detroit with some relatively high expectations. He led the Buckeyes with 83 total tackles in 13 games last year, completing a college career that started at running back before converting to linebacker.

The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy had identified Chambers as the undrafted free agent most likely to make Detroit’s final roster, but he was ultimately waived weeks before the start of training camp.

Though Chambers is expected to start low on the depth chart in New England, NESN writer Greg Dudek predicted he could have a chance to make the final roster if he shows versatility in another aspect of the game.

“Chambers will be a longshot to make New England’s roster this summer, but his best chance in securing a spot — even if it’s on the practice squad — could come elsewhere on the field,” Dudek wrote. “The athleticism and speed the 23-year-old possesses could make him well-equipped to contribute on special teams while providing depth at linebacker.”

Lions Deep at Linebacker

The Lions entered the offseason with plenty of depth at linebacker, with six players under contract including 2023 first-round pick Jack Campbell. The team also has Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, and Jalen Reeves-Maybin, all proven players expected to return to meaningful roles in 2024.

As Benjamin Raven of MLive.com noted in March, the Lions also brought on a highly touted position coach to round out the group.

“The cherry on top is that this loaded room is led by rising defensive assistant Kelvin Sheppard,” Raven wrote. “The linebacker coach deserves a ton of praise for his work with Barnes and Co., not to mention getting the all-important best out of Anzalone.”

The Lions also added some depth and special teams experience with Niemann, who appeared in seven games for the Denver Broncos last season. As Justin Rogers of the Detroit News noted, Niemann has plenty of experience across his six NFL seasons with a heavy emphasis on special teams.

“For his career, the 6-foot-2, 235-pounder has played in 86 contests, making 21 starts,” Rogers wrote. “He’s also been a key contributor on special teams at each stop, averaging 230 snaps per season with those groups.”

Niemann spent part of last season on the practice squad in Denver, and could be a candidate for Detroit’s practice squad if he does not make the final roster.

The linebacking corps was an area of stability for a rebuilding Lions defense, especially with injuries striking the secondary and the defensive line struggling to establish a consistent pass rush outside of Aidan Hutchinson.