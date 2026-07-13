Lions Linked to Veteran Steelers Cornerback Following Terrion Arnold’s Exit

There is no denying that Terrion Arnold’s untimely exit has left a massive void in the Detroit Lions‘ cornerback room that they are desperate to fill. With the regular season just less than eight weeks away, they no longer have the elite options on the table from free agency, which is why a big trade seems to be a viable option.

Andrew Vasquez of Steelers Wire recently floated the idea of a bold trade involving the veteran Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., who is poised to bring experience and versatility to the franchise.

“It’s no secret Samuel has been tied to trade speculation in recent weeks, as reports indicate he could see a reduced role in a loaded cornerback room,” noted Vasquez recently. “The Lions, who released starting cornerback Terrion Arnold following his legal troubles, would be an ideal landing spot.”

It has been over two weeks since Terrion Arnold, who was a primary starter for the Lions, was released after his legal trouble this offseason, which could potentially put him behind bars for life. With training camp scheduled for later this month, a replacement is still pending. On the other hand, Samuel is expected to head out of Pittsburgh before the regular season begins, and on that note, he checks boxes to fill that role in Detroit.

Why Asante Samuel Jr. Has Emerged as a Realistic Trade Target

The Pittsburgh Steelers could realistically make this trade because they currently have plenty of options at the cornerback position, making Asante Samuel Jr. more of a bonus than a must-have for Mike McCarthy.

The key reason behind this trade speculation is Daylen Everette, the 3rd round NFL Draft pick from this year, who is said to have made a good first impression on the head coach and the coaching staff. If the rookie becomes the top pick outside cornerback backup option, the 26-year-old will be left without a meaningful role in the Steelers’ defense.

Moreover, trading Samuel could be a low-risk option for Brad Holmes. He signed a $4 million contract extension for a year with the six-time Super Bowl champions. When Terrion Arnold was under the rookie contract with the Honolulu Blues, he was paid $3.58 million a year. From the financial standpoint, trading the Steelers’ star would not make much of a difference. Moreover, his extensive NFL experience makes him a strong pick.

Experience and Age Could Make the Veteran an Ideal Fit for Lions

When Terrion Arnold was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, he was tipped to be a long-term answer at the cornerback position until his professional career was derailed due to off-field activity, eventually resulting in his exit from the Lions. While he spent only two seasons in Detroit, Asante Samuel Jr. brings a stronger resume in terms of the number of games.

A second-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft, Samuel previously played for the Los Angeles Chargers before joining the Steelers last year. In his first three NFL seasons, he was a starter for the Bolts. He has played five seasons. While Arnold featured in just 24 games, Samuel has notched 50 starts from 56 games. With his age still on his side at 26, Dan Campbell could turn his career around as a starter.