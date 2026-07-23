ESPN Questions Lions’ Super Bowl Window

The Detroit Lions were viewed as legitimate Super Bowl contenders coming into the past three seasons. However, the buzz is not the same this year. Eric Woodyard of ESPN questions whether this means the Lions’ Super Bowl window is closed.

“From 2023 to 2025, the Lions entered the season as legitimate Super Bowl contenders,” wrote Woodyard. “However, they fell way short of expectations in 2025 and were faced with a lot of decisions to make this offseason.”

Woodyard notes that the offense is going through another playcalling change, and the offensive line is shuffling again. He does not even touch on the defense that has questions of its own.

Changes to Detroit Lions Roster Will Determine How Open Super Bowl Window Is

How offensive coordinator Drew Petzing adapts as the Lions’ offensive coordinator will go a long way in telling how long the Super Bowl window is open. The team has yet to find the magic that Ben Johnson brought to the team. They will now try their second option in as many years. That means that Jared Goff and the offensive core will have their third different play caller in three seasons.

These are the types of shuffling and consistent changes that shut windows. If Petzing is a hit, the Lions can start to grow in this offense, and they could remain in contention for the duration of their stars’ prime.

However, if Petzing struggles in the way that John Morton did the year prior, the Lions could be shuffling again, and nobody is going to buy what they are building.

They also have key pieces on the offensive line that can change perception. Right now, there are questions about Penei Sewell and his shift from the right side to the left. However, he was natural at left tackle in college and could make a smooth transition.

Beyond that, Blake Miller is a rookie, and Tate Ratledge is in his second NFL season. When you add in Cade Mays being a fresh free agent signing, there are reasons to wonder how this will gel. However, if all three live up to their expectations, they will enter 2027 with four of the five spots locked down. They might even find a solution at left guard this year.

If Petzing hits and the offensive line has young pieces that are gelling together, it is going to be hard to deny the window is back open. If the line and playcaller continue to shuffle, the team will have problems.

Lions Leaning on Easy Schedule to Win NFC North

So far, it does not appear many are buying the window closing. Despite finishing in last place in the division last year, the Lions are the favorites to win the NFC North. Some of that comes down to playing a last-place schedule this year. Their schedule difficulty is much easier than that of their three division foes.

When you combine that with the idea that they were only two games out of the division lead last year, it is easy to see them turning things around. Still, it is just as much about faith in the Lions offseason decisions as their schedule. If those decisions turn out well, the team will remain in contention.