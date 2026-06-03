Lions Receive Surprising 2026 Projection After Missing Playoffs

The Detroit Lions led the NFL in wins in 2024, and despite a drop-off in 2025, they have a legitimate chance to get right back, per Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated. Orr notes that the Lions’ point differential was eighth-best in the NFL, so missing the playoffs was a fluke that should put them in position to be the NFL’s best again in 2026.

Things just did not break right for the Lions. When things came together for them, they won, and they looked dominant. However, they could not string wins together, and they found ways to lose too many tight games. That is what had them viewed as the best team to miss the playoffs in 2026.

It is fair to think that if a few things broke right this year after they did not last year, they can get back to their winning ways. It is also fair to claim this team is much better.

The Detroit Lions are Much Healthier in 2026 Than 2025

The biggest difference for the Lions this year should come down to health. The team could not catch a break last year, and the thought is that things should turn around and that they have gotten younger in key areas.

It starts at the top with Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson was injured in 2024 and was rehabbing in 2025. He played well, but should be a better version of himself in 2026. He will be joined by Alim McNeil, who was not healthy in 2025, and Levi Onwuzurike, who missed the entire 2025 season due to an ACL injury.

On the backend, they still have questions about Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph, D.J. Reed, and Terrion Arnold, but they should get Reed, Joseph, and Arnold back in the first half of the season.

On offense, the group went from aging with injury questions all around to a young offensive line with high upside and potential. Blake Miller at right tackle and Cade Mays at center should improve things dramatically.

Sam LaPorta should finally be healthy, and while they lost David Montgomery, that means that they have to get the ball to Jahmyr Gibbs more, which would not be a bad thing.

Lastly, while the offensive coordinator is not a sure thing, the hire of Drew Petzing does seem to fit the Lions’ mentality more than John Morton did. The team should be in better shape for a run.

A Last Place Schedule Could Help the Lions

The last thing that could come into place for the Lions is that they finished in last place. That means a slightly easier schedule compared to the other teams, who will face the teams that finished in the same division slot as them.

The Lions are slated to have one of the easier schedules in the NFL after having one of the toughest roads last season.

It is easy to see why the Lions are a sleeper to have the best record in the NFL. They could get right back to their winning ways after one year, which was a blip on the radar.