Lions Announce Signing Ahead of Week 8 Division Clash

Prior to Week 7, the Detroit Lions brought in defensive tackle Taki Taimani for a visit. Now, the Lions have signed him to their practice squad prior to their Week 8 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Interestingly enough, Taimani spent his first three seasons on the Vikings.

In a corresponding move, the Lions released wide receiver Lawrence Keys from their practice squad.

Detroit Lions Sign DT Taki Taimani to Practice Squad

Taimani was a UDFA from Oregon in 2024. He played 66 snaps in the preseason as a rookie. He made the roster as a rookie and was active for the first eight games of the season. The Lions played him in 70 snaps, but was placed on the IR before Week 9.

Taimani came back to Minnesota the next season. He played 59 snaps in the preseason. Most of his second year was on the Vikings practice squad, though. He was called up as a depth option in Week 14 and also played in Week 18. In total, he played 35 regular-season snaps in his second year.

Taimani came back for his third year on the Vikings. However, after 36 preseason snaps, he was released and did not circle back to their practice squad. After being a free agent for most of the year, the Lions have added him to their practice squad.

This could be because the team is looking for some defensive line help. However, it could also be a decision to get some insight into Brian Flores and his defense from someone who was in the room as recently as August.

Lions Get Defensive Line Help

As of right now, the Lions do not have any notable injuries along their defensive line. They have a deep group, too. Alim McNeil is having a great season, and Tyleik Williams has taken a step in year two as well.

Rookie Skyler Gil-Howard also has a role. Levi Onwuzurike can hardly see the field because the top three are set. They have a deep practice squad, too.

They have Ben Stille, Jeffrey M’ba, and Aidan Keanaaina. That does not include the new addition of Taimani.

Meanwhile, they are a bit thin at receiver. Sure, they have Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. However, Isaac TeSlaa has not been a great answer as their third option. Tay Martin is just a special teams option, and they just signed Deandre Carter because they lost Tom Kennedy a few weeks ago.

However, the team has Lucky Jackson and Dominic Lovett as their only practice squad receivers now that Keys is gone. They were more comfortable with the depth on their active roster at defensive tackle than they were at receiver. The Lions also have more depth on the defensive line on the practice squad. It is easy to think that they want to pick the brain of Taimani and see if he fits.

However, it might not be a long stay after they play the Vikings.