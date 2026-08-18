Lions Turn to Former 2nd-Round Pick at Center Amid Cade Mays’ Absence

Cade Mays was supposed to give the Detroit Lions an upgrade over last season’s starter, Graham Glasgow, at center, but his recent injury has forced Dan Campbell to rethink his plan, considering the former Carolina Panthers star will not be available for the first weeks of the season. While Campbell has available options, the 2025 second-round pick Tate Ratledge, who played as the right guard, had reps yesterday at center, making him a possible emergency option at that position.

When Dan Campbell addressed reporters, he was asked about the 25-year-old doing reps at center rather than guard. The coach explained that it was more of a stopgap measure rather than a permanent change in the position.

“I think it was just getting him some reps,” coach Campbell said. “One way or another, he is gonna have to be able to help us there if it comes down to that, where he is the guy, or he is our next available center at the game if something happens. That’s what some of that was.”

The Lions have to rely on other options until Cade Mays returns. During training camp, the center fractured a bone in his wrist, which is set to sideline him for eight to ten weeks. Given the expected timeline, he should be back at the start or middle of October.

While Ratledge is expected to be an emergency fix at the position until Mays comes back as the starter, Campbell also has some more dependable options waiting in the wings.

Juice Scruggs Looks Like the Favorite to Replace Cade Mays in Week 1

In the absence of Cade Mays, the starter in Week 1 is likely to be the former Houston Texans star, Juice Scruggs, who is highly versatile, having the experience of playing in different positions across the interior offensive line.

During his final year of college, the 26-year-old primarily played as the center for Penn State, which could help him if he takes snaps from Week 1. With the Texans, he also played in that role. He has taken first-team snaps with his new team, and he will be the heavy favorite to win Mays’ job for now with 20 NFL starts to his resume.

Then Seth McLaighlin is another notable option at center. He also took first-team reps during the training camp. In the Lions’ first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, McLaighlin started as the center, logging 39 total snaps. If Juice gets the starting role, the former Alabama Crimson standout could be a backup.

Then Tate Ratledge remains the third option for Campbell if an injury issue pops up before Cade Maye is back. Until then, he is likely to be locked in as the starting right guard.

Tate Ratledge Became a Key Piece of Detroit’s O-Line in 2025

Entering his rookie year, Ratledge was given the starting role from Week 1 of last season. He was the right guard of the Lions, playing all 17 games at that position. Taking 1088 total snaps, he became a core member of the offensive line.

Last season, he had a 70.3 overall PFF grade, ranking 24th among the offensive guards. He also ranked 12th in run blocking with a 73.4 grade, alongside 24 total pressures and 2 sacks.

Heading into his second year, he is expected to build on his rookie-season numbers, settling back at right guard unless the franchise coerces him into playing center when necessary.