Lions’ Most Important Young Player Isn’t a First-Round Pick

Now that the Detroit Lions‘ 2024 draft class is being viewed as a major disappointment, the pressure is going to mount on the 2025 class. The group was not great during their rookie years, and it is setting up for big seasons across the board.

While six of the seven players are coming back for their second year, a few of them will have bigger roles than others. Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report named Tate Ratledge as the second-year player who is most important to the Lions’ success.

This is a slight surprise over former first-round pick Tyleik Williams. These two both had impacts as rookies. However, Ratledge was taken later and played more. So, they might be looking for more out of the first-round pick who showed less. However, Gagnon argues that the changing offensive line around Ratledge makes his stabilization the most important development.

“The Lions offensive line is undergoing significant changes again, so it’s critical that the second-round pick becomes a consistently reliable figure inside,” wrote Gagnon.

The Detroit Lions Need Tate Ratledge To Stabilize Their Offensive Line

The Lions will technically have three starters in new spots next year. It could be four if Christian Mahogany is pushed at guard. The only stability is the second-year lineman. Penei Sewell is returning, but he is switching from right tackle to the left side.

Blake Miller is a rookie and will start on the right side now. Then, the team signed Cade Mays to slot into center this year. Ratledge played in all 17 games last season. He played 1,087 snaps at right guard.

While he was better as a run blocker than a pass protector, that was expected as he came from a heavy rushing attack at Georgia. He needs to develop, but his continuity is one of the most important aspects of the offensive line.

The Lions Need Steps Forward from the 2025 Draft Class

Williams played in 446 snaps last year. The Lions need a big step forward from someone they drafted so high, or the run on first-round misses might continue. However, the Lions’ 2025 expectations go beyond the first and second rounds.

The Lions traded up to take Isaac TeSlaa in the third round. He had six touchdowns during his rookie year. However, he also added just 16 catches overall. The Lions lost Kalif Raymond to the Chicago Bears, so they are looking for another step forward from the second year wide out.

Miles Frazier was not drafted until the fifth-round, but he is going to be competing with Mahogany for a chance to start at left guard. Whether it be Mahogany or Frazier, they would have a former draft pick starting in the role.

Lastly, seventh round pick Dan Jackson missed his rookie season due to injury. However, he now enters 2026 in a wide open safety room. He will have a fair chance to start, and if not, he should make the team.

Ahmed Hassanein is no longer with the team. Dominic Lovett is a special teams option. The rest are entering crucial seasons.