Detroit Lions Have A Secret Star Emerging on the Offensive Line

Tate Ratledge is the Detroit Lions best-kept secret entering 2026, per Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski. In typical Dan Campbell and recent Lions fashion, the team has an underrated budding star on the offensive line.

The Lions’ philosophy with General Manager Brad Holmes and Head Coach Dan Campbell has been clear since they took over the team in 2021. Their plan is to build the offensive line through the draft and never stop replenishing the group.

Detroit drafted Penei Sewell seventh overall to with the first pick under their tenure as the leaders of the Lions. Now, they currently have 80% of their starting offensive line coming from former draft picks, Ratledge included. The Lions have drafted Colby Sorsdal, Giovanni Manu, Christian Mahogany, Tate Ratledge, Miles Frazier, and Blake Miller along the offensive line. Not every pick has hit, but Sewell, Mahogany, Miller, and Ratledge are all going to be in the lineup this year.

Tate Ratledge is the Detroit Lions’ Best Kept Secret

Ratledge was just a rookie in 2025, and considering he played right guard, it is fair that most fans did not recognize his play. So, calling him a secret entering his second season is fair, no matter how strong the year went.

Ratledge played 1,087 snaps and started all 17 games. He missed just 13 snaps in his rookie season and led the entire Lions offense in snaps played. More than that, he played well.

Ratledge still has some ironing out to do in his pass protection, but he is a ready-made run blocker. This makes him a great fit in Detroit, where they lean on power and running the ball first. His personality brings a nasty demeanor, and he fits the style of player that Campbell is looking for across his roster, but especially along the offensive line.

Ratledge had a good rookie season, and his draft profile showed a high floor. So, it is fair to say that expectations are for him to continue his progression this year. The Lions are expecting him from this as well due to some shake-ups on the line.

Detroit Lions Offensive Line Shakeup Needs Ratledge to Excel

Detroit drafted Blake Miller in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. Miller is likely to start at right tackle as a rookie, which will push Sewell to left tackle, a position he has not played in the NFL. Beyond that, the Lions signed Cade Mays to man the center spot.

So, even with four of the five starters being draft picks, only two starters are returning to the position that they played last year. One of those is Ratledge.

Ratledge will have a free agent center who is new to the team to his left and a rookie right tackle who is new to the team on his right. This is why it is imperative for Ratledge to not only continue to play well, but also take a step in his progression and possibly be a leading member of this line.

If that occurs, he will not be much of a secret across the league anymore.