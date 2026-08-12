Lions Starter Out Thursday vs. Bengals, Dan Campbell Reveals When He’ll Be Back

Football is almost back as the Detroit Lions will take the first step toward the 2026 campaign with a preseason showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on August 13 at Paycor Stadium. With key offseason additions and upgrades, the team is fired up to make a statement after a disappointing end to last season when they missed the playoffs.

As the Lions take on the Bengals tomorrow, the core starters of Campbell’s side are set to skip the game, including the second-year right guard, Tate Ratledge, which coach Campbell confirmed during the press conference yesterday. Even though the 25-year-old will be absent from the game, the rookie right tackle Blake Miller is set to don the Lions jersey for the first time, making his debut for the organization.

During the ongoing training camp, the Lions have already had a handful of injury concerns. Given Ratledge’s importance in the offense, the head coach wants to protect him. While Ratledge and Miller will not be taking the field together on Thursday, Campbell reportedly insisted that the former could feature against the Washington Commanders the following week, which will be the Lions’ second preseason game.

Tate Ratledge Made His Mark as a Rookie After Earning a Starting Role

Tate Ratledge was a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and from his rookie year, he was trusted with the starting role. The 25-year-old started all 17 Lions games, establishing his name as one of the cornerstones of the O-Line.

As the right guard, he had a respectable rookie campaign after playing 1,088 offensive snaps and ranking tenth in the league. With a 70.3 overall PFF grade, he ranked 24th among all the NFL offensive guards last season. In addition, his run-blocking grade was 73.4, which saw him rank 12th among all NFL guards. He picked up seven penalties and two sacks during the season.

Entering his sophomore year, Ratledge would expect to improve those numbers, as he aims to build preseason chemistry with the rookie right tackle Blake Miller. They are not playing together against the Bengals. There is a possibility the O-Line duo could start showing early chemistry from the second preseason game, which could get them fully ready for the Week 1 opener against the New Orleans Saints.

Besides Ratledge, several other potential starters are expected to sit out on Thursday, with the Lions taking a cautious approach to mitigate last season’s injury setback.

Detroit Lions’ Biggest Names May Watch From the Sideline

The key Lions offensive starters — Jahmyr Gibbs, Jared Goff, Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jameson Williams— are likely to be the starters missing the game. In Goff’s absence and Teddy Bridgewater’s abrupt retirement, the undrafted rookie QB Luke Altmyer could be under center alongside the newly signed backup signal-caller, Josh Dobbs.

Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., who is in the starting competition after Terrion Arnold’s exit, could feature against the Bengals, whereas the fifth-round pick and the rookie CB Keith Abney II could be in the mix.

In sharp contrast, Bengals coach Zac Taylor made clear that some of his starters will take the gridiron tomorrow for the home fans, including the star quarterback, Joe Burrow.

“For our fans to come out there, they’re gonna see Joe and Ja’Marr (Chase) and Tee (Higgins). They’re gonna see Dexter (Lawrence),” Taylor said about his team’s lineup on Thursday.

The Thursday game could give the Lions’ rookies and backups a great chance to step up and show they can do it against the Bengals’ elite starters.