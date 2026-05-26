ESPN Questions Detroit Lions Offensive Line Plan

Despite drafting a right guard in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, the Detroit Lions biggest roster hole remains right guard, according to Aaron Schatz of ESPN. Ratledge was viewed as one of the worst pass-protection guards in the NFL and was deemed below average in run blocking.

When the Lions drafted Ratledge in the second round, he was not seen as a significant upgrade right out of the gates. What intrigued Lions about Ratledge was that he was young, he was signed for the next four years on a cost-controlled deal, and he showed enough physical traits to be an impact player down the road.

Detroit had to re-tool their offensive line, and it got much younger in doing so. Two years ago, their line consisted of Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow, Kevin Zeitler, and Taylor Decker. Now, Ragnow is retired, and the other three remain free agents because not many expect them to have much gas in the tank.

The Lions added Cade Mays, Blake Miller, Christian Mahogany, and Ratledge to step in for them. Mays is a 27-year-old free agent, while the other three were draft picks. It is clear that the Lions plan was not to get an instant upgrade on the line, but rather to get younger and improve the long-term stability.

Detroit Lions Expect Improvement From Tate Ratledge

The team played him through the ups and downs of his rookie season so that he can take a step forward in his second season. So, even if he is the biggest roster problem on the Lions, the Lions are unlikely to go out of their way to replace him without giving him a fair chance to show notable improvement in year two.

Beyond that, while Mahogany might have flashed more as a rookie, he started in just 11 games last year, and has just 12 starts in his first two years. He was drafted a year earlier than Ratledge and was taken far later in the draft, so the leash should be shorter for him as well. The Lions could see holes at both spots.

Detroit Lions Roster Hole Lies on Defense

Both guard spots are questions, but because they have young and unproven talent in both spots, it is hard to say that those are holes that should be replaced. If Detroit should do anything, it might be in the secondary. Terrion Arnold missed 10 games last year, and DJ Reed missed six. Brian Branch suffered an Achilles tendon injury that had him missing five games and is going to put the start of his 2026 season on hold. Kerby Joseph also missed 11 games due to a serious knee injury that might not have him ready for the start of the season. Their fifth secondary member from last year, Amik Robertson, left in free agency. They signed Roger McCreary to replace him, but the Titans benched and traded him to the Rams, who did not start him either.

So, all five of their starters enter 2026 with serious questions. This is where the roster hole lies.