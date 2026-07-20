Former Lions Starter Floated for NFC North Rival Landing Spot

As the countdown for the training camp continues, all the NFL teams are making big roster moves, knowing there are still notable free agents waiting to be signed. The former Detroit Lions Pro Bowler and starter Taylor Decker is one such name who continues to search for a new home after a decade-long career in Detroit.

Despite being a free agent for over four months, no franchise has yet shown serious interest in the veteran. Still, the Bleacher Report‘s Kristopher Knox recently laid out possible destinations to start the next chapter of his career. Interestingly, one of them is the Lions’ divisional rival, the Chicago Bears.

“At this point in his career, Decker would make the most sense for a legitimate contender looking to add some insurance to its offensive line,” Knox noted recently. ” Chicago has Ozzy Trapilo recovering from a ruptured patellar tendon.”

With ten NFL seasons and 140 starts to his resume, the 32-year-old could be a dependable insurance policy for any offensive line. Here is why he could be a major difference-maker for the Bears.

Why Signing Taylor Decker Makes Sense for the Bears

As Knox pointed out, Ozzy Trapilo, who was the Bears’ left tackle last season, suffered a ruptured patellar tendon during the postseason game against the Green Bay Packers. Given the seriousness of the injury, he is reported to miss a majority of the 2026 season.

This is where bringing in Taylor Decker from free agency could be a sensible decision for last season’s divisional winner. The veteran played as the left tackle throughout his Lions career, including in 2025, making him an ideal replacement for the injured offensive tackle, who was scheduled to play his second year in the big league.

Moreover, Decker’s familiarity with the Bears’ head coach, Ben Johnson, makes him a great fit in Chicago. Johnson served as the offensive coordinator for the Lions from 2022 to 2024. With the 40-year-old calling plays, Decker had his only Pro Bowl selection in 2024, so he is accustomed to the second-year HC’s playing scheme.

Then come unreliable in-house options. Braxton Jones was benched last year for his poor display, while Theo Benedet is yet to be proven, and Jedrick Wills Jr. previously had issues with knees, making someone like Decker an experienced option.

As the 32-year-old left for free agency this offseason, the Lions’ offense saw a big shakeup ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Taylor Decker’s Exit Reshapes Lions’ Offensive Line

Taylor Decker had a contract with the Lions until the end of the 2027 season, but the deal ended prematurely after OT refused to take a pay cut. As he left a void in the Lions’ O-line, Brad Holmes wasted no time filling it by landing the first-round pick, Blake Miller.

Nevertheless, the rookie will not be a direct replacement for Decker, who played as left tackle. His direct replacement is set to be the All-Pro Penei Sewell, who played at right tackle for most of his NFL career. With this switch, Miller, who played as a right tackle in college football, will take over the position previously occupied by Sewell.