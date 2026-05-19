Taylor Decker Possibly Joining Ex-Packers Coach Gaining Steam

Former Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker continues to be without a team this spring. But the potential of Decker finding a home with a former rival coach seems to be growing.

On Monday, ESPN’s Matt Bowen picked the best fits for 14 remaining free agents. The former Lions left tackle made the list, where Bowen argued for the Miami Dolphins to sign Decker.

“Decker had an 89.3% pass block win rate in 2025 with Detroit, the second-lowest rate of his 10-year career. If he can prove to be healthy, however, he has the toughness and intangibles to win a starting role with most NFL teams,” wrote Bowen.

“In Miami, Decker would compete for the left tackle spot with third-year pro Patrick Paul. The Dolphins drafted former Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor last month, but he is expected to slot in at left guard in 2026.”

Bowen isn’t the first to argue the Dolphins are an ideal landing spot for Decker. On May 4, Pro Football Sports Network’s Jacob Infante predicted Miami to sign the 2024 Pro Bowler.

“Taylor Decker’s grading by PFSN’s OL Impact Scoring has been in average starter territory each of the last two seasons, which makes sense why the Lions cut him to free cap space with his hefty contract,” wrote Infante. “He would still be an upgrade at left tackle over a handful of teams across the NFL.”

This offseason, the Dolphins hired Jeff Hafley as their next head coach. Hafley served as Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator the past two seasons.