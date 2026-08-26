Ex-Lions Fan Favorite Could Still Sign With Bears

Left tackle Taylor Decker remains without a job. The Detroit Lions released Decker in March, but the two sides were ready to mutually part ways. A release early in free agency was supposed to allow Decker an earlier opportunity to find his next team.

During the offseason, a lot of pundits saw Decker landing with an NFC North rival — the Chicago Bears. With two weeks left until the regular season, that’s still the team Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox sees Decker signing with for 2026.

“The Chicago Bears remain a sensible destination for a couple of reasons. For one, Decker played under Bears head coach Ben Johnson when Johnson was Detroit’s offensive coordinator. Secondly, Chicago is still searching for a viable left tackle as Ozzy Trapilo continues to recover from a torn patellar tendon,” wrote Knox.

“Johnson is looking to craft the ‘highest-scoring offense ever,’ according to The Athletic’s Dan Pompei. Don’t be surprised if he turns to a familiar face to help anchor it.”

This offseason, Spotrac projected Decker’s market value at $42.65 million on a 2-year contract. Such a deal would pay the offensive tackle $21.3 million per season.

However, this close to the regular season, the best bet is probably a 1-year deal for much less than $20 million.

In 10 seasons with the Lions, Decker started 140 games. He made the Pro Bowl in 2024.

Taylor Decker Still Predicted to Sign With Chicago Bears

There’s been a lot of noise about Decker going to Chicago. But the good news for Lions fans who don’t want to see the former longtime Detroit tackle play for the Bears is there really hasn’t been any definitive interest.

Pundits have argued the Bears should pursue Decker. But there’s been no indication they have or will.

Chicago has a collection of tackles it could start along the Caleb Williams’ blindside this fall. Interestingly, the Bears have all of them listed on the first-team offense on their unofficial depth chart.

Those tackles include Braxton Jones, Ozzy Trapilo, Jedrick Wills Jr., and Kiran Amegadjie.

Jones began last season as the left tackle starter before landing on injured reserve. Trapilo eventually earned the starting role but also suffered a serious injury during the playoffs.

For extra insurance, the Bears added former top 10 pick Wills. He has started 57 games in his career but didn’t play at all last season.