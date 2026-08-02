Ex-Lions’ Taylor Decker Called Best Fit for NFC Foe

Former Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker is still searching for his next team. Pundits have named a few different teams as possibilities for the veteran, but NFL.com’s Grant Gordon sees one option better than all the rest — the Los Angeles Rams.

On Friday, Gordon named the Rams the best fit for Decker in NFL free agency.

“With Alaric Jackson having emerged from legal troubles and Warren McClendon having acquitted himself well in relief of a now-retired Rob Havenstein last season, the Rams’ Super Bowl push seems set at the tackles,” wrote Gordon. “However, considering Havenstein’s departure and the previous uncertainty with Jackson, a need for solid depth on a team with such high hopes has been underscored.

“Rookie third-rounder Keagen Trost bodes well for future plans, but adding Decker, who previously protected Matthew Stafford‘s blind side in Detroit, would be a luxury fitting for what L.A. is trying to put together.”

Pairing with Matthew Stafford again would be a logical choice for Decker this fall. The left tackle blocked the blindside for Stafford in Detroit from 2016-20.

How Taylor Decker Could Fit With Los Angeles Rams

The Rams appear set at offensive tackle. However, the team is clearly pushing hard to win the Super Bowl this season. So, there shouldn’t be a situation where they will have enough depth at any position.

Signing Decker would give Sean McVay another above average tackle on the roster. His previous relationship with Stafford is a nice bonus too.

From Decker’s perspective, the Rams might not be the best destination. That’s because he’s not guaranteed to start. But it doesn’t appear Decker is going to be starting anywhere this fall unless he waits to sign with a team as an injury replacement.

The Lions selected Decker at No. 16 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. He started immediately as a rookie and started all 140 games in which he played in Detroit over a decade.

In 2024, he made the Pro Bowl. But after showing some signs of aging during 2025, The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett reported the Lions asked Decker to take a pay cut in March. In response, the left tackle requested to be released.

Decker started 14 games last season. The Lions released him on March 9. The move saved the team about $15 million.

Lions Tackle Depth at NFL Training Camp

Replacing Decker was at the forefront of Detroit’s offseason. Penei Sewell, who is already a 3-time first-team All-Pro at 25 years old, is switching from right to left tackle this season.

To further help replace Decker, the Lions selected Blake Miller in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Pundits expect Miller to start at right tackle in Week 1.

The Lions also signed Larry Borom in NFL free agency. Borom will likely be the team’s top swing tackle this fall.

Before training camp, the top candidate to compete for that role with Borom was Giovanni Manu. But the Lions placed Manu on the non-football injury list Wednesday.

The Lions have 15 offensive linemen on their active roster this August (that doesn’t count Manu). Of those players, Devin Cochran might be the only other candidate to compete for a depth tackle role.

Even still, there hasn’t been any discussion in the media about Decker returning to the Lions.