Former Lions Pro Bowler Emerges as Commanders Favorite

The Washington Commanders quickly moved to the top of the list of teams expected to sign former Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker. The Commanders lost their former All-Pro left tackle, Laremy Tunsil, and he might be out for the entire 2026 season. Decker is a ten-year veteran with a connection to the team through the coaching staff and front office.

The two sides have not connected yet, but it is not stopping the speculation that the two sides need to get together.

Washington Commanders Viewed as Favorites to Sign Former Detroit Lions OT Taylor Decker

One of the connections for Decker comes down to the offensive playcaller. This is the first time that David Blough will be a play caller, and he was an NFL player until the 2023 season. However, he spent four of his five NFL seasons with the Lions, playing under Ben Johnson.

He spent 2019-2021 on the Lions’ active roster and then in 2023, he came back to the practice squad for his last season. Decker spent four of his last five years in the Ben Johnson offense. Blough is not going to replicate the offense, but you could assume some of the concepts will be similar.

More than that, Decker was the blindside blocker when Blough made 184 pass attempts and five career starts. He knows Decker on a personal level, which should help.

More than that, the Commanders have Lance Newmark as their Assistant General Manager. The team hired him to the role in 2024. Before that, he was with the Lions from 1998-2023. Decker was drafted in 2016. At that point, Newmark was the director of college scouting for the Lions. So, Newmark worked on Decker extensively when he was coming out of college, and he obviously made Newmark look smart.

When you combine the two connections, it is easy to see why Decker would be the first name the Commanders call now that they are thin at left tackle.

Commanders Need Decker More than Lions in 2026

Without Tunsil, the team is expected to start Andrew Whylie, who they benched the season prior. Whylie laso is also mainly experienced at right tackle. So, the Commanders would have to debate between bringing Whylie in at right tackle and pushing second-year player Josh Connerly over to left tackle. Or, they can make Whylie play left tackle.

Whylie is more experienced on the right side, but if Connerly moves to the left side, it could make two positions worse. They also have Brandon Coleman, who has tackle experience. However, he shifted inside to guard last year, and the expectation is for him to keep that role.

So, it makes sense for them to bring in Decker.

Decker has 140 career starts across ten seasons. He made the Pro Bowl as recently as the 2024 season and started 14 games last year. The Lions wanted to get younger at the position, and it was time to transition. However, he would be a great fit if the Commanders did intend to sign him. We will find out soon.