Analyst Raises Red Flag About Lions’ Biggest Insurance Policy

The Detroit Lions might have questions about whether Jared Goff can get them over the hump as the starting quarterback. However, at the same time, if he goes down with an injury, the season might go up in smoke. They currently have a questionable backup quarterback situation.

Bridgewater recently ranked 21st in the backup quarterback rankings done by Gilbert Manzano of Sports Illustrated. This is a fair warning sign to Lions fans that it can get worse than Goff, and much worse.

However, it is also a warning to the Lions front office that they have to start to figure things out at the backup quarterback position.

The Detroit Lions Can Only Rely on Teddy Bridgewater for So Long

Bridgewater is easy for the Lions to feel comfortable with, because he has a long track record in the NFL, both as a backup and starter. He also has two years of being a backup with the Lions.

Bridgewater was considered a starter in his first two years, from 2014 to 2015. He suffered a season-ending injury in 2016 that derailed his career, but he earned a season as a starter in 2020 and 2021. He was a backup from 2017-2019 and went 5-1 in that stint.

However, he has only two starts since 2022. Bridgewater started two games for the Miami Dolphins and has been a backup who has not had to play for the Lions in 2023 and 2024.

He briefly retired from the NFL before returning as a backup for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025.

If we are talking about Bridgewater from three years ago, we might be talking about a top ten backup. However, the lack of time on the field, the time away from the game, and the age of 34 this upcoming season have the analyst worried enough to drop him to 21st in the ranking.

For what it is worth, the Lions have the worst backup situation in the NFC North. Tyrod Taylor of the Green Bay Packers ranked 16th, JJ McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings ranked 13th, and Tyson Bagent of the Chicago Bears ranked seventh.

Lions Need To Find a Better Backup Option

Bridgewater is already not viewed as a quality backup, and at his age, he is not going to get any skills back. This is likely who he is at this stage of his career. The Lions can use Bridgewater for one more year, but they have to start to look at life beyond Bridgewater.

The team does have Luke Altmyer, who was a rookie UDFA from Illinois. They appear to be higher on him than most, and he has impressed them so far in OTAs and minicamp.

Still, while rookie UDFAs can turn into quality backups, he brings a lot of questions about his viability as a future backup. Beyond that, he brings little upside as a future starter.

The team could look to the draft next year. They could find a player with the tools to become a starter if Goff continues to come up short. However, they can also upgrade the backup spot with some potential.