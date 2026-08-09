Dan Campbell Reacts to Teddy Bridgewater Planning to ‘Step Away’ From Lions

The plan at backup quarterback with Teddy Bridgewater for the Detroit Lions rapidly changed Sunday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Bridgewater “informed the team that he plans to step away” from football. Rapoport added that in all likelihood, the quarterback will retire.

The Lions made that official, placing Bridgewater on the reserve/retired list.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell grew emotional speaking about Bridgewater leaving the team when he addressed the media Sunday.

“This is where it’s at for sure, right now. This is where it needs to be,” said Campbell reporters. “And where he felt.

“His biggest worry was letting us down. That’s the type of guy he is, and he’s not. That’s as far as it can get.

The Lions brought back Bridgewater early in NFL free agency this offseason. He signed a 1-year deal worth $1.8 million.

Bridgewater played last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prior to that, though, he served as the Lions backup quarterback for the entire 2023 season.

Following that campaign, he retired. But Bridgewater returned to be Jared Goff’s backup for the end of the regular season and playoffs in 2024-25.

Bridgewater only appeared in one game for the Lions. But on Sunday, Campbell stressed how important the quarterback has been to him and the team.

“He’s meant a lot.”

Lions Place QB Teddy Bridgewater on Retired List

Campbell told the media Sunday that the team would place Bridgewater on the reserve/retired list.

“Bridgewater is going to step away,” said Campbell. “I’ve known (Bridgewater) a long time, and man, the human being is unbelievable.

“Certainly, the player, everything he’s about, the kind of teammate he is and the way he prepares. Always played the game up here (pointing to his head) and had a huge heart. He’s going to be missed.”

Campbell’s connection with Bridgewater dates back to 2018 when both were with the New Orleans Saints. Bridgewater was the team’s backup quarterback from 2018-19 while Campbell served as an assistant head coach and tight ends coach.

In 2019, Bridgewater famously led the Saints to a 5-0 record with Drew Brees sidelined. That helped New Orleans finish with a 13-3 record.

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Bridgewater at No. 32 overall in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He went 6-6 as a rookie and then led the Vikings to the NFC North title at 11-5 during 2015.

But Bridgewater suffered a gruesome knee injury in practice during August 2016. The ailment sidelined the quarterback for almost two full seasons.

Bridgewater was never the starting quarterback for the Vikings again. He eventually became a quality backup for the Saints, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Buccaneers and Lions for eight years.

If this is officially the end of Bridgewater’s career, he posted a 33-32 record as a starter with 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions in 83 NFL games.

Who Will Be Jared Goff’s Backup Quarterback This Season?

Campbell added in his Sunday press conference the Lions plan to sign a veteran signal-caller. As of Sunday, undrafted rookie free agent Luke Altmyer is Goff’s direct backup with Bridgewater gone.

The Lions appear high on Altmyer. But it would be highly unusual for a playoff-caliber team to enter the season with an undrafted rookie signal-caller as a QB2.

Whoever the Lions add behind center will likely compete with Altmyer for opportunities.

Altmyer was a three-year starter at Illinois. In 35 games with the Fighting Illini, he threw for 7,924 yards with 57 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. Altmyer averaged 7.7 yards per attempt.