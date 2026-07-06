Terrion Arnold Draws Immediate NFL Interest Despite Clearing Waivers

Detroit Lions recently released Terrion Arnold, who cleared waivers on Monday. The team announced that they would release Arnold after he was arrested on robbery and burglary charges. After doing so, Arnold was put through the NFL waiver system, where every team had a chance to claim him.

However, no team claimed him, and now Arnold will become a free agent. Despite no teams claiming him, that does not mean there is no interest in Arnold. NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that now that Arnold is unsigned, NFL teams have reached out to his agent about signing him.

As Arnold was clearing waivers, he was also appearing in front of a judge to determine whether he would wear an ankle bracelet when out of prison on house arrest. The judge previously ruled he did not have to, because it would disrupt his ability to play in the NFL. However, the prosecution is now arguing that because Arnold is an unsigned free agent, he should have to wear the ankle monitor.

Teams will investigate this ruling and will have to do their homework on Arnold before signing him in free agency.

Former Detroit Lions Cornerback Terrion Arnold Clears Waivers, But Has NFL Interest

While the legal process plays out, teams will debate how much of this baggage they want to deal with to add the talent of Arnold. Arnold is a former first-round pick, and he is only entering his third NFL season. So, teams likely had him graded highly very recently. Beyond that, he is still very young with plenty of potential.

Still, Arnold was up and down during his rookie season. He showed signs of potential, but did not live up to his draft cost. In 2025, he suffered a torn shoulder and only started in seven games. So, while the potential is there, it has not been shown in over a year.

By claiming Arnold, the team would have had to take on the final two years of his rookie deal. That means commitment, and potentially tying up money on him. Now that he is a free agent, teams can negotiate with Arnold.

So, while teams are interested, they are likely looking for league minimum salary deals, or deals with no guaranteed money, and easy access to get out of the deal.

Lions Deal With Life After Arnold

While teams look into salaries, legal proceedings, and when Arnold might get onto the NFL field, the Lions will shift their attention to the players on the current roster.

They will currently have two players competing to take the snaps that Arnold left behind. Rock Ya-Sin started a couple of games for the team last year when Arnold went down. He is an experienced veteran with over 40 career starts. Still, he is a bit of a journeyman and not a long-term solution.

Ennis Rakestraw is a second-round pick entering year three. He brings more long-term upside, but has not shown anything on the field to give fans hope. The team hopes one of the two can earn the role.