Lions Rookie Terrion Arnold Received Strong 6-Word Message from Rams All-Pro

First-round pick Terrion Arnold of the Detroit Lions turned in a mixed performance during his NFL regular season debut against the Los Angeles Rams on September 8. The 21-year-old cornerback made a few positive plays but also committed two costly pass interference penalties in Week 1.

But that means there will be plenty for Arnold to learn from his debut, especially after getting matched up against 2021 All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp. And Kupp offered Arnold strong words of encouragement after the game.

“Cooper Kupp is a great player. So, me guarding him — even after the game, [I went] up to him, and he was like, ‘Yeah, you one of those ones,'” Arnold told reporters.

Kupp ignited the Rams offense in the second half, leading Los Angeles to 17 straight points. Kupp finished with 14 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.

But Arnold still left Kupp impressed. Arnold ended the game third for Detroit’s defense with 8 solo tackles.

Lions’ Terrion Arnold Committed 2 Pass Interference Penalties

The Rams scored two touchdowns and a field goal on three consecutive possessions in the second half on September 8. Arnold’s 2 pass interference fouls occurred during those drives.

His first penalty came while guarding Kupp on third-and-6 at the Lions 11-yard line late in the third quarter. Arnold had actually left the game three plays earlier with an injury and had just returned to the field.

The foul brought the Rams to the Lions 2-yard line.

Arnold committed his second pass interference penalty on a Mattthew Stafford pass into the end zone from the Lions 18-yard line. That foul brought the Rams to the 1-yard line.

Fortunately for Arnold and the Detroit defense, they forced Los Angeles to settle for a field goal on that drive. But Arnold was still less than pleased with the two penalties.

“I hold myself to a high standard, so I felt like those kind of hurt our team a little bit,” Arnold told the media. “But I take full accountability of it. I’m going to get to the drawing board and get better.”

Lions’ Dan Campbell Addressed Arnold’s Penalties

The two pass interference penalties helped cost the Lions the lead in the second half. But Lions head coach Dan Campbell wasn’t all that concerned with the two fouls.

Campbell said in his postgame press conference that he will review the film to see if there is a coaching point he can provide Arnold. But he stressed that he wants Arnold to continue playing physically.

“I didn’t feel like it was some blatant like, ‘Oh he is out, bad position or I need to talk to him about it.’ I don’t want to take away his stinger, man,” Campbell told reporters. “I want him to play aggressive, and I thought he did some really good things today.

“[It was] certainly not too big for him. He stepped up.”

Arnold played 76 of Detroit’s 78 defensive snaps in Week 1. The only two plays that he missed was due to his brief exit for an injury.

Veteran Carlton Davis was the only Lions outside cornerback who played more defensive snaps on September 8. Linebacker Alex Anzalone and slot cornerback Brian Branch were the only other Lions defenders who lined up for more snaps than Arnold.