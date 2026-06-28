Lions CB Terrion Arnold Faces Big Court Hearing Monday After Hiring Top Attorney

Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold is facing a very serious set of charges. He was arrested this week on four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery, felony charges with a potential max sentence of life in prison if he’s convicted.

A former first-round pick by the Lions out of Alabama in 2024, Arnold has 91 tackles, an interception, 18 passes defensed, and a fumble recovery in 24 career games. He was tasked with taking a leap forward in his game in 2026, as Detroit would be relying on him even more than before. Now, is NFL future is up in the air.

As the Lions prepare for training camp next month, losing one of their top cornerbacks is far from ideal. Arnold has a long way to go in the legal process before his case is resolved either way, but he has a big hearing coming up on Monday that will determine his pre-trial fate.

Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold Facing Big Court Hearing Monday

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter took to Twitter/X on Sunday to provide an update on Arnold’s situation and what the outlook for the Lions could be.

“A hearing will be held Monday morning in Tampa to determine whether Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold will be held in custody, pending his trial,” Schefter wrote. “Arnold faces four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery, which carry a potential sentence of up to life in prison if convicted. Court filings confirm Arnold has retained noted Denver attorney Harvey Steinberg to represent him in this case.”

Hiring Steinberg is notable for Arnold’s case: it shows how seriously he’s taking the charges and is putting money into providing a strong defense. Given the severity of the charges he’s facing, Arnold shouldn’t expect a quick resolution to the case.

Still, Monday’s hearing will determine if he’ll be detained until the trial or not. If he isn’t, it’s possible he could be available for Lions training camp, though it’s more likely he’ll be away from the team until his case is resolved.

Where Do the Lions Turn at Cornerback With Terrion Arnold Out?

That’s the big question Lions fans are asking right now. What can Detroit do at cornerback without their top option? D.J. Reed is locked in at one outside spot, while Roger McCreary was signed in free agency to step into the starting nickel corner role. What do the Lions have in the way of depth?

The fun answer is rookie fifth-round pick Keith Abney II. I had him with a second-round grade pre-draft while the consensus had him in the third round. He’s physical feisty, and a smooth mover in space who has starting potential even as a rookie.