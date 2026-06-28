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Lions CB Terrion Arnold Faces Big Court Hearing Monday After Hiring Top Attorney

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 30: Terrion Arnold #0 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after breaking up a 4th down pass in the end zone against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Ford Field on September 30, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold is facing a very serious set of charges. He was arrested this week on four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery, felony charges with a potential max sentence of life in prison if he’s convicted.

A former first-round pick by the Lions out of Alabama in 2024, Arnold has 91 tackles, an interception, 18 passes defensed, and a fumble recovery in 24 career games. He was tasked with taking a leap forward in his game in 2026, as Detroit would be relying on him even more than before. Now, is NFL future is up in the air.

As the Lions prepare for training camp next month, losing one of their top cornerbacks is far from ideal. Arnold has a long way to go in the legal process before his case is resolved either way, but he has a big hearing coming up on Monday that will determine his pre-trial fate.

Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold Facing Big Court Hearing Monday

Lions CB Terrion Arnold

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 08: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams scores on a 9-yard pass against Terrion Arnold #0 of the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 08, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter took to Twitter/X on Sunday to provide an update on Arnold’s situation and what the outlook for the Lions could be.

A hearing will be held Monday morning in Tampa to determine whether Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold will be held in custody, pending his trial,” Schefter wrote. “Arnold faces four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery, which carry a potential sentence of up to life in prison if convicted. Court filings confirm Arnold has retained noted Denver attorney Harvey Steinberg to represent him in this case.”

Hiring Steinberg is notable for Arnold’s case: it shows how seriously he’s taking the charges and is putting money into providing a strong defense. Given the severity of the charges he’s facing, Arnold shouldn’t expect a quick resolution to the case.

Still, Monday’s hearing will determine if he’ll be detained until the trial or not. If he isn’t, it’s possible he could be available for Lions training camp, though it’s more likely he’ll be away from the team until his case is resolved.

Where Do the Lions Turn at Cornerback With Terrion Arnold Out?

Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 14: Terrion Arnold #6 of the Detroit Lions intercepts the pass intended for Rome Odunze #15 of the Chicago Bears in the second half of the game at Ford Field on September 14, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

That’s the big question Lions fans are asking right now. What can Detroit do at cornerback without their top option? D.J. Reed is locked in at one outside spot, while Roger McCreary was signed in free agency to step into the starting nickel corner role. What do the Lions have in the way of depth?

The fun answer is rookie fifth-round pick Keith Abney II. I had him with a second-round grade pre-draft while the consensus had him in the third round. He’s physical feisty, and a smooth mover in space who has starting potential even as a rookie.

Ethan Woodie is an accomplished sports writer specializing in the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. He's written for Heavy since 2025 and has years of experience writing for NFL Trade Rumors and Pro Football Focus (PFF). Woodie is an expert in draft scouting and his Big Board was included in Arif Hasan's media consensus board for Wide Left in both 2025 and 2026. More about Ethan Woodie

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Lions CB Terrion Arnold Faces Big Court Hearing Monday After Hiring Top Attorney

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