Former Lions CB Terrion Arnold Gets Major Court Update

Terrion Arnold has gone through a lot in the past couple of months, facing an uphill legal battle in court and suddenly living a life without an NFL team. While he is not behind bars due to a $1 million bond, he has strict court-ordered restrictions. Amid the current situation, the former Lions cornerback’s next court date has been revealed. NFL Insider Greg Auman recently had a fresh update regarding Arnold’s legal situation moving forward.

“Former Lions corner Terrion Arnold now has an arraignment hearing set before a judge in Tampa for Aug. 13 on the eight felony charges of kidnapping and robbery he’s facing from his arrest last month,” wrote Auman on X.

According to the conditions of his bond release, the 23-year-old is currently on house arrest at his home in Tallahassee, Florida. He has travel restrictions, as he is only allowed to travel for NFL tryouts or team activities, which is not happening at the moment after his release from the Detroit Lions. His legal woes are critical, which officially started in June, and could potentially put him behind bars for life. He previously had three court hearings.

Terrion Arnold’s Legal Battle Reaches a Critical New Stage

His next court hearing is scheduled on August 13, which will be the arraignment hearing, formally starting the court proceedings. Meanwhile, he was arrested based on legal charges on June 24, when the NFL cornerback was in Hillsborough County, Florida.

Within 24 hours of his arrest, the 23-year-old was formally presented in court. As he has eight felony charges against him, it was viewed as a serious crime, and he was put in jail without bail. However, four days later, on June 29, the former Lions star had a bond hearing and pre-trial detention.

The prosecution appealed to keep Arnold in custody until the trial hearing, but the judge refused, releasing him on a bond of $1 million under house arrest. On July 10, he had his last hearing, which was about his bond modification, turning down the idea to put the CB on GPS tracking and allowing him to travel outside his house for work purposes.

More than a month later, his next court date on August 13 will be a key step that could influence his future in the NFL, considering four teams have already shown interest in signing him for the next season.

Terrion Arnold Draws NFL Interest Despite Ongoing Legal Battle

Terrion Arnold was released by the Lions on June 29, the day he was granted a $1 million bond. However, within days after he was released, his agent, Nicole Lynn, gave an encouraging update about his future in the league.

As per Nicole, within a day after the CB was waived by the Lions, four NFL teams reportedly showed interest. The reported four teams are: Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, and New York Jets. As a matter of fact, he also traveled to Houston to work out with the Texans.

With the training season approaching, there has been little movement from either of the four NFL teams. It would not be surprising if they wait until the court verdict to be on the safer side.