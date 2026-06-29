Terrion Arnold Release Raises Big Question for Lions GM

With the release of first-round pick Terrion Arnold, the Detroit Lions‘ 2024 draft class is starting to get put under the microscope, and the results are not looking good for General Manager Brad Holmes. Holmes still has a strong drafting track record as GM, but missing on an entire class like this can set a team back.

The Lions missed the playoffs in 2026 after a streak of two straight playoff runs. Missing on draft classes in its entirety can lead to drop-offs like that. The hope is that this will not be sustained despite the lack of young ascending talent.

The Detroit Lions 2024 Draft Class is Under Immense Scrutiny

The class is getting more attention right now because their first-round pick, Terrion Arnold, was arrested. The team took some time to look into the matter and decided to release the third-year player. This will end his tenure with the Lions and put a bad mark on Holmes’ track record of drafting.

While Holmes could not have predicted this outcome, it is not like Arnold had been living up to his potential before that. The team had serious doubts about extending him due to his on-the-field play, and off-the-field issues only reinforced the concerns.

He drafted another cornerback in round 2, and despite the investment, the team is still thin on the outside. Health has been the big issue for Rakestraw, who missed all of 2025 after missing half of 2024.

While the other picks were in round 4 and later, they are hardly getting depth production from the rest of the group.

Giovanni Manu is changing positions this summer. Sione Vaki has mostly played special teams but has had health questions of his own.

Mekhi Wingo is a rotational player, and Christian Mahogany is a starter, but the team is having him compete to earn his job right now.

With Arnold being such a discussed topic, these things are going to come up right now.

Brad Holmes’ Next Two Draft Classes Will Tell a Story For Lions Fans

Holmes was nearly impeccable from 2021-23. He hit on Penei Sewell, Alim McNeil, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Derrick Barnes, Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams, Kerby Joseph, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, and Brian Branch.

That is why such a bad draft is not changing his perception. However, as time goes by, this is the class that he will start to be remembered for.

The 2025 class is up for debate when it comes to how strong the class looks as well. Tyleik Williams and Tate Ratledge look like fine players who could be starters, but the rest of the class is looking to find roles in 2026. Williams and Ratledge need to show more next year as well.

Then, of course, the 2026 draft class is entirely up for debate. It sounds wild after hitting for three straight years, but if 2025 and 2026 are not hits, he will have three straight misses as well. Holmes is in trouble of offsetting a lot of the good he has done, and 2024 may have started it.