Report: Terrion Arnold’s Case Takes Significant Turn

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold spent one day in jail after a judge posted his bond at $1M. However, after a day behind bars, Arnold has officially posted and is currently out of police custody, per his management team.

Arnold was arrested on multiple felony charges arising from an alleged armed robbery and kidnapping. The judge set the bond at $1M and also stated that Arnold would have to be confined to his home if he were to be released.

Arnold was granted a release from home for work, and the judge also declined the need for an ankle monitor. So, while Arnold is now out of jail, he will not be allowed to leave his house.

Considering the Detroit Lions plan to release Arnold, he does not have a place of employment to report to.

Former Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold Released on Bond

Arnold has declared his innocence and plans to fight the charges. However, the Lions were not going to let the legal process play out before releasing Arnold. The question will be whether they gathered information themselves that made them make the decision or if they just wanted to distance themselves from everything, even if it meant releasing a player who would later be proven innocent.

The Lions were left with $6.66M in dead money in 2026, and they will also be responsible for $4.56M in dead money in 2027.

Because Arnold is in his third NFL season, he will have to clear waivers before he can sign with another team. While another team could take a swing and see what happens in court, most expectations are that he would clear waivers and remain unsigned until more information comes out.

However, as of Tuesday, June 30, Arnold has not officially been released by the Lions. The NFL transaction wire has passed since the team reportedly released him, and the transaction did not come across the wire.

It could be because the team is just finalizing the paperwork, or it could be because they have new information that emerged between the report and the time that they actually released him.

Detroit Lions Will Move on From Terrion Arnold

As of now, it appears as though it is still when and not if the Lions will officially release Arnold. This will end his stint with the team after three seasons.

The first-round pick played 1,021 snaps during his rookie year. It was an up-and-down season, but that can be expected from rookies, even with the pedigree that Arnold had.

Still, things began to change in his second NFL season. Arnold was only healthy for the first five weeks of the season. He came back in Week 9, but only played in two games before being sidelined again. He tried to return in Week 13, but was eventually placed on the IR.

So, his third season felt like a prove-it year. Arnold had not lived up to expectations for two years, but for differing reasons. Now, his career is in jeopardy altogether. He is out of jail for the time being, but will remain unemployed.