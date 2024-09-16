“Early in the game, Arnold was relatively quiet—a good sign for a cornerback—but things took a turn for the worse as the game progressed,” Arnold wrote. “He was flagged twice for pass interference in the end zone, costly penalties that led directly to Rams’ points. Those kinds of mistakes put the defense in tough positions, especially in a tightly contested game where every point mattered.”

Like Booher, Arnold suggested that the rookie cornerback has plenty of time to learn from his mistakes.

“However, this should serve as a valuable learning experience for Arnold, and he’ll likely grow from it and come back stronger in future matchups,” he wrote.