Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold came to the Detroit Lions carrying some high expectations, with the team taking the Alabama defensive back with the No. 24 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

But Arnold has gotten off to a rough start in his NFL career, turning in two challenging performances as he struggled with coverage breakdowns and penalties.

Christian Booher of SI.com singled Arnold out for his “difficult” day in the team’s 20-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 15. Booher called Arnold one of the “duds” of the game, noting that he had a critical penalty that led to points for the Buccaneers.

Sunday marked the second straight week that Arnold was identified as a weak point for the Lions on defense.

Lions Rookie Struggling With Penalties

Booher suggested that Arnold could be having a difficult time adjusting to the NFL, noting that he has drawn four penalties through two games including a facemask in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers.

“The Alabama product has plenty of potential, but is still adapting to the way that the NFL game is officiated,” Booher wrote.

Booher added that Arnold was involved in a coverage breakdown on Tampa’s first touchdown, allowing wide receiver Chris Godwin to run free down the sidelines uncovered.

Arnold was part of a big offseason investment into the secondary for the Lions. The team also used its second-round pick on another cornerback, Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

While Arnold has slid into a starting role, Rakestraw has seen more limited time. He appeared in just three defensive snaps in the team’s season opener and was inactive for Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers.

The Lions made some other moves to bolster their secondary, trading for Carlton Davis who has been the team’s leader in total snaps among cornerbacks.

Two Games, Two Shaky Performances

Arnold had already been criticized for his struggles in the team’s Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Zach Moran of USA Today’s Lions Wire noted that Arnold seemed to have more difficulty as the game went on.

Moran added that Arnold’s penalties were quite costly in Week 1 as well.