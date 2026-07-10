Terrion Arnold’s Attorney’s Courtroom Video Resurfaces After Judge’s Latest Ruling

The former Detroit Lions cornerback might be free on a bond, but his legal storm continues to follow him, with the latest court date falling today, which was not held in the courtroom. Instead, it took place virtually via Zoom, where some major updates were announced. As the 23-year-old has been in house arrest since his pending legal issues started, he joined the courtroom remotely from his house.

One key decision was that the judge officially concluded the NFL star didn’t need to wear a GPS ankle tracker. As per the judge, after being waived by the Detroit Lions, it did not make him a bigger public safety concern.

Amid the latest court ruling regarding GPS tracking, a video from an earlier in-person court day resurfaced, in which Arnold’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg, was seen pushing back against the idea of putting his client on a GPS monitor.

“It is a danger to the other players in terms of tackling, in terms of when he hits somebody, cutting people are not allowed in NFL rules. They get fined for their socks not being in the right position. An ankle bracelet would prohibit them from doing their job,” said Steinberg, explaining to the judge Christopher C. Sabella why a GPS monitor could hamper his daily life.

For context, the clip dates back to June 29, when he was given the green light to participate in regular football practices while still a Detroit Lions player; the franchise cut him from the team the same day, hours after the court hearing.

Judge Explains Why Terrion Arnold Won’t Be Required to Wear a GPS Monitor

While Arnold’s attorney made some valid points during the court hearing, Judge Christopher C. Sabella had his own reasons why a GPS monitor would not be needed for the Lions star.

The judge diligently listened to Steinberg and rejected the idea that Terrion Arnold didn’t need a GPS monitor, given his stature as a well-known NFL player and the constant spotlight on him.

“I am gonna reluctantly reject the state’s request for a GPS ankle monitor,” stated Judge Sabella. “I suspect that Mr.Arnold has a paparazzi monitor. If he is late for practice, ESPN will let us know. If he disappears, the world will know before he knows… If he violates the conditions of his bond, he will be found because they will find you, and you will come back because the law will bring you back. And then you (Arnold) will sit with no bond until your trial.”

Even though the former Lions cornerback doesn’t have the GPS monitor set, he has other legal restrictions during their ongoing legal battle.

Terrion Arnold Still Faces Strict Bond Conditions Despite GPS Monitor Ruling

Currently, Arnold remains under strict courtroom order and restrictions amid his staggering $1 million bond, which can be nullified if he is found violating any of the restrictions mentioned.

As of now, the cornerback is ordered to stay at his primary residence in Tallahassee, Florida. Except for legal or medical issues, he can not freely leave the property for leisure or social events.

Moreover, he has travel restrictions. Since he has no limitations on his football practices or participation, he can take work-related trips such as visiting NFL teams, tryouts, or physicals, along with any court and legal appointments.