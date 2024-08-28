Lions Turn Heads Adding Veteran WR to Practice Squad: Report

The Detroit Lions added a veteran wide receiver to their practice squad on August 27.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Lions signed veteran wideout Tim Patrick, who the Denver Broncos released as part of their roster cuts ahead of the August 27 deadline.

“A new home: Former Broncos WR Tim Patrick is expected to sign with the Detroit Lions’ practice squad with the idea that he will work his way on to the active roster, per sources,” wrote Schefter on X.

A new home: Former Broncos WR Tim Patrick is expected to sign with the Detroit Lions’ practice squad with the idea that he will work his way on to the active roster, per sources. pic.twitter.com/96iA9Z0qCB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2024

Patrick, who began his career in 2018, has posted 143 catches for 2,009 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 53 NFL games.

Lions fans and NFL pundits were excited about the addition of Patrick immediately after Schefter broke news of the signing.

“Call me crazy, but bet he makes an impact at some point this season,” wrote Bet MGM Tonight’s Brad Evans on X.

“Jamo, Amon Ra, LaPorta, Gibbs, Montgomery, Lif … Now Tim Patrick,” wrote JayDay. “Come on man.”

Jamo, Amon Ra, LaPorta, Gibbs, Montgomery, Lif ….. Now Tim Patrick. Come on man. At least two of these guys will be wide open every time Jared Goff steps into the pocket to pass — JayDay (@JeighKnoble) August 28, 2024

“A healthy Tim Patrick is better than Josh Reynolds,” wrote Rodrigo Machado.

A healthy Tim Patrick is better than Josh Reynolds, more reliable as a catcher. Big win for the Lions. — Rodrigo Machado (@machado_lamas) August 28, 2024

Lions Sign WR Tim Patrick to Practice Squad

With Patrick, the Lions are adding a wideout to their practice squad that has more receiving yards in his career than every other pass catcher on Detroit’s roster except Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond.

Patrick began his career as an undrafted free agent in 2017. After spending the beginning of his rookie season with the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, Patrick joined the Broncos practice squad.

He made his NFL regular season debut in 2018. Two years later, Patrick became a regular starter for the Broncos with 51 catches, 742 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns in 2020.

Patrick reached 700-plus receiving yards again in 2021.

However, there’s a reason the Broncos released him on roster cutdown day. Patrick hasn’t played either of the last two seasons. In 2022, he torn an ACL in August. Then last year, he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in July.

So while Patrick has upside, his injury history the past two years concerned some Lions fans.

“Tim Patrick hasn’t played a regular season game in almost 3 years,” wrote Joseph on X. “Coming off an ACL then Achilles who’s in his 30s. Why are we celebrating?”

Lions Cut WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Daurice Fountain

As part of the team’s roster cuts prior to the August 27 deadline, the Lions parts ways with both veterans receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones and Daurice Fountain.

With those exits, the Lions are without a big-bodied receiver on their initial 53-man roster. Standing at 6-foot-1, Jameson Williams is the tallest wideout on the Lions roster.

That’s another reason for Lions fans to be excited about what Patrick can bring to Detroit. Patrick stands at 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds.

Although he will have to earn his playing time, the Lions are apparently more comfortable with Patrick, a receiver who hasn’t played in three years, as the team’s big-bodied receiver, than either Peoples-Jones or Fountain.

“DPJ and Fountain are big guys, have length to them and for their size, they can run pretty good … you wish that would show up a lot more,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters prior to the team releasing them on August 26, via MLive.com’s Kory E. Woods.

The Lions acquired Peoples-Jones at the 2023 trade deadline from the Cleveland Browns. But he had just 5 catches for 48 yards in eight games last season.

Fountain has posted 2 receptions for 23 yards in his NFL career.