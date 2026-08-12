Detroit Lions Tipped to Win Super Bowl LXI for One Big Reason

The way an NFL team ends a season doesn’t always tell the full story, as things can quickly change in the next campaign. The Detroit Lions were the bottom-placed team in the NFC North last year, but they have made a notable improvement this offseason, thanks to an improved roster and an upgraded coaching staff.

On that note, Colin Cowherd, the host of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, recently made a bold prediction about the Lions on his show, calling the Honolulu Blues a favorite to lift the Lombardi Trophy and explaining why.

“Lions have the best roster (in NFC North). They upgraded at OC,” said Cowherd. “They won nine last year with a brutal schedule and a truckload of injuries. I think Detroit could win the Super Bowl.”

The Lions have one of the most impactful rosters this year on paper, especially on offense. Then the addition of the new offensive coordinator, Drew Petzing, is anticipated to give the offense a much-needed lift.

The Lions’ Coaching Shake-Up Could Be the Missing Piece

The Lions have an ideal mix of an elite roster and a coaching staff upgrade this year. Last year’s offensive coordinator, John Morton, failed to replicate the success of the 2024 season when the franchise finished with a 15-2 record. Their explosive plays dropped with Morton’s predictable play-calling. As a result, he was stripped of his role by Week 10, with Campbell taking over play-calling for the rest of the campaign.

By hiring the former Arizona Cardinals OC Drew Petzing, the organization directly addressed last season’s core issue. The 39-year-old has a reputation for creating suitable offensive schemes tailored for his quarterbacks, which maximizes the potential to succeed, considering the weapons Jared Goff has in the Lions’ offense.

Moreover, Petzing builds his offense on a strong and physical ground game, which could elevate running back Jahmyr Gibbs like never before, as the recently crowned highest-paid RB in the league is set to embrace the new bell-cow role. While the new OC could be effective, the offensive options he has could make the Lions an indomitable team.

The four-time Pro Bowler Penei Sewell is moving to his natural left tackle spot, while he would be accompanied by the first-round pick rookie Blake Miller. Goff, who had the second-most passing yards in the NFL last year, has Pro Bowl pass-catchers like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta alongside RB Jahmyr Gibbs.

With the Lions tipped as a Super Bowl favorite, several NFL teams have bounced back from dismal last-place seasons to clinch the trophy.

Four NFL Teams Have Already Pulled Off the Rare Feat

Los Angeles Rams, who were the St. Louis Rams in the 1999 season, attained the feat for the first time. After a last-place finish in the NFC West in 1998, they won Super Bowl XXXIV, beating the Tennessee Titans in the following campaign, making it their first championship glory.

Then the New England Patriots (2001), New Orleans Saints (2009), and Philadelphia Eagles (2017) achieved a similar feat, becoming Super Bowl champions. If the Lions could rewrite history, they could become the fifth team to pull it off.