The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the best defenses in the NFL, and head coach Todd Bowles is one of the best coordinators in the NFL. So, when he compared Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, it was worth listening to his opinion.

Bowles started by admitting that Gibbs is a special talent of his own and did not have a great comparison.

“I mean, he’s his own,” said Bowles. “He’s in his own entity.”

However, like all Lions fans, the first name that comes to mind when he watches the Pro Bowler is Barry Sanders.

“I mean, the only comp—and he doesn’t have the moves Barry Sanders has—but he’s got a lot more speed than Barry,” admitted Bowles on the difference between the two. “But, you know, the length he plays and the amount he plays in the year will tell that tale right there. But he’s playing outstanding football.”

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Bowles noted that if Gibbs continues to play like Sanders, it will only continue to fuel that comparison.

Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs Gets Lofty Praise from Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles

Bowles noted that before the year, he saw Gibbs as one of the best running backs in the NFL. After watching him this year, he now thinks that the Lions back has become the best.

“Beginning of the year I thought he was one of the best three in the league,” added Bowles. “I think he’s one of the best. He’s probably the best one in the league, the way he’s playing right now.”

Bowles added that it is not just the way he runs. He is a full package with a diverse skill set.

“His blocking, his running, his catching, his patience in the hole,” Bowles went on. “Knowing when to turn it on and turn it off, when to cut back, when to stay front side. I hadn’t seen much like him in a long time.”

Gibbs has 1,000 rushing yards in nine games.

Lions Using Gibbs More Than Ever

The Detroit Lions traded David Montgomery this offseason with the expectation that they would be giving Gibbs the ball a lot more. That has shown through so far.

His attempts per game have gone up from 14.7 and 14.3 in the past 2 years to 22.1 attempts per game in 2026. His yards per game have gone up from 79 in his career in 71.9 last season, to 111.1 per game this season.

While Gibbs has not made an All-Pro team yet, the two-time Pro Bowler appears set to be named to the team this year. We will see if Bowles has any special plans for the Lions star in Week 11. The 3-6 Bucs will be on the road against the 7-2 Lions.