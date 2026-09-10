Lions Longtime UDFA Lands Biggest Role of NFL Career

Tom Kennedy has been with the Detroit Lions since 2019, and now the former UDFA from Bryant might have his biggest role yet entering the 2026 season. Kennedy was named the Lions’ starting punt returner.

Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp confirmed that Kennedy will return punts for the foreseeable future.

“Tom Kennedy is returning punts for the Lions on Sunday.“I’m excited for him,” Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said on Thursday,”‘ Brad Galli tweeted.

Kennedy has just four career punt returns. However, three came last year. He does have 26 career kick returns, including 16 from last season.

Detroit Lions Give Tom Kennedy Punt Return Job

Last year, the team had Kalif Raymond return punts. However, Raymond joined Ben Johnson with the Chicago Bears, and he will return punts for them now. So, the job was open entering the offseason.

It looked to be a three-man competition. Free agent Greg Dortch was signed by the Arizona Cardinals. He was familiar with Drew Petzing on offense and had more punt return experience than Kennedy. However, Detroit released him, and he caught on with the Buffalo Bills.

Dominic Lovett was also in the mix. The former seventh-round pick made the team last year, but was cut as well. He is on the Lions’ practice squad.

The Lions also cut Kennedy, but he did not have to clear waivers and quickly signed back to their practice squad.

Now, the team plans to use him as a starter. The only question will be whether they plan to use their practice squad elevations on him, or if they plan to activate him for Week 1.

Detroit has an extra roster spot, so they could activate him without releasing a player. However, they also have three weeks where they can keep him on the practice squad and elevate him for gameday. It would give them three weeks to use the roster spot on a different player.

Lions Are High On Tom Kennedy

Despite being with the Lions since 2019, Kennedy has only been active for 30 NFL games. In 2025, he was active for six games. The most games he has played in one season is 12, which was in 2021.

He is a depth receiver and is not much of a corps special teams option other than being a return man. So, the team does not need him. Still, he has consistently found ways to stick around. Now, the team has a need for him, and he is ready to meet the call.

It should lead to the most games active of his eight-year NFL career.

Still, he is not likely to see the field on offense much. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams are the starters. Isaac TeSlaa is a complementary third wideout. With Tay Martin beating out Kennedy for a roster spot in training camp, Kennedy will reside as the fifth receiver on the depth chart. Still, that should give him a locked-down roster spot.