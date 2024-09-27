“Early in the game, Arnold was relatively quiet—a good sign for a cornerback—but things took a turn for the worse as the game progressed,” Moran wrote. “He was flagged twice for pass interference in the end zone, costly penalties that led directly to Rams’ points. Those kinds of mistakes put the defense in tough positions, especially in a tightly contested game where every point mattered.”

Injury Could Put Pressure on Secondary

The Lions may not have much leeway to make big moves in the secondary after being hit with some key injuries. Versatile defensive back Brian Branch suffered a neck injury in the team’s win over the Arizona Cardinals on September 22, sending him into concussion protocol.

As CBS Sports noted, there could be some optimism that Branch could play on Monday as he was listed as limited in practice.

“The fact he was able to open the week in a limited fashion indicates that Branch has progressed through some of the protocols, but he’ll need to continue to move through the protocols in order to be available for Monday’s game against the Seahawks,” the report noted. “Through the first three games of the season, Branch has tallied 22 tackles (16 solo), seven passes defended and one interception.”