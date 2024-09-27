The Detroit Lions made some big investments into their secondary at the NFL Draft, using their top two picks on cornerbacks.

But the team may need to give top pick Terrion Arnold a break after early struggles with penalties and inconsistent play, an analyst wrote. Mike Payton of AtoZ Sports noted that Arnold has made some critical mistakes through the first three games of the season, urging the team to give him some time on the bench.

“We’re not calling him a bust here because he’s far from it. We’re not even saying that Arnold should be benched for the rest of the season. We’re saying it’s time for him to sit down for a minute to get things together,” Payton wrote.

“Arnold has played just three NFL games and he leads all defensive players in the league penalties. He also leads the league pass interference calls. This guy has played three games and he’s already been fined by the NFL for a face mask. This isn’t normal.”

Terrion Arnold’s Mistake Hurt Lions

As Payton noted, many of Arnold’s penalties have been especially costly. In the team’s 26-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Arnold was called for pass interference in the endzone twice, leading to 10 points for the Rams.

Arnold had another pass interference against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that led to a field goal and a facemask in the same game that put Tampa in Detroit territory, leading to a touchdown later that drive.

Payton suggested that the Lions bench Arnold in favor of Kindle Vildor, allowing Arnold to get up to speed with the NFL before he comes back into the starting lineup.

Others have pointed out Arnold’s struggles through the early part of the NFL season. Zach Moran of USA Today’s Lions Wire pointed out after Week 2 that the rookie seemed to have difficulty staying consistent.