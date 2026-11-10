Why Didn’t Lions Trade for a CB at Trade Deadline?

The NFL trade deadline came and went. While the Detroit Lions did trade for safety Andre Cisco from the New York Jets, but they did not add a cornerback at the trade deadline. Cornerback appeared to be the team’s biggest need. So, why didn’t they add a cornerback?

It likely came down to a combination of the team relying on their depth and there not being many strong options available.

Detroit Lions Do Not Trade for Cornerback at NFL Trade Deadline

Getty Rock Ya-Sin

The Lions have been trusting a rotation at cornerback in recent weeks, and it has led to success. They were without starting cornerback D.J. Reed in Week 9, but they do not expect him to be out very long.

In the past three weeks, they have had Roger McCreary, Ennis Rakestraw, Rock Ya-Sin, and Khalil Dorsey rotate on the outside. When Reed is healthy, the team can rotate four cornerbacks across from Reed.

McCreary can play both the slot and the outside. His versatility helps in different matchups. Rock Ya-Sin is the veteran who is more physical. Rakestraw is young and a former second-round pick. He is more athletic with upside.

Dorsey is a special teams asset who is pure speed. So, he can run with the go routes. The Lions feel that if they mix and match the four of them in the right matchups, they can get by this season. That is also why they invested so much in safety. They have depth; they are missing talent.

Lions Had No Big Names Available

The Lions missed out on Joey Porter Jr. It might be for a good reason, as Porter has struggled to see the field in Dallas since being added. Other than that, no big-name cornerbacks were moved at the deadline.

According to The Athletic, the top names available were Amik Robertson, Riq Woolen, Donte Jackson, and Nahshon Wright. Washington did not appear to be selling on Robertson.

As for Woolen, he is not a great scheme fit and was passed over by the Seattle Seahawks. Now the Eagles have no interest in retaining him. Donte Jackson is aging and is currently injured. Wright is not starting for the 2-7 New York Jets.

They could have added any of those names, but none of them are major upgrades over what the team had. So, the Lions decided not to invest any assets in depth players that they already have. There was no big fish worth it. So, they passed.