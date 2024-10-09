Lions Trade Proposal Sends Former No. 1 Overall Pick to Detroit

The Detroit Lions have been searching for more than two seasons for a pass rusher who can line up opposite Aidan Hutchinson, and one analyst suggests the answer could come from a player picked one spot before Hutchinson.

ESPN’s Ben Solak suggested that the Lions could take advantage of the turmoil in Jacksonville and trade for Jaguars edge rusher Travon Walker. Though the Jaguars got their first win of the season on Sunday, Solak hinted that they will still likely be sellers at the upcoming NFL trade deadline and could find a willing partner in the Lions.

Walker, the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has had a disappointing output relative to his draft position, racking up 18.5 total sacks through 37 total career games. Solak wrote that he could find a fresh start in Detroit if the Jaguars are willing to part with him.

Lions Could Land Travon Walker for ‘Solid’ Pick or Two

Solak pegged Walker as an interesting trade prospect, noting that he has two solid games this season and “three complete blanks” otherwise.

“He still hasn’t quite figured it out with the Jaguars, but he has done enough (five sacks this season) to still fetch a solid pick or two in return,” Solak wrote.

Solak suggested the Lions could land Walker in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round selection and a 2026 fourth-round selection, a moderate price for a team he wrote was “worryingly thin at defensive end” after a series of key injuries.

“I know how the Lions would use him: a big base end mashing against the run and pushing the pocket opposite Aidan Hutchinson (who incidentally was taken one selection after Walker in that ’22 draft),” Solak wrote. “That was the plan for Marcus Davenport, who was lost for the season with a torn triceps in Week 4. And John Cominsky, who was supposed to be a key rotational player, is also out for the year (knee).”

Lions Could Pursue Other Options

While it remains unclear whether Walker could head to the trade block as the league’s trade deadline approaches, others have suggested different paths for the Lions to address their lack of depth at edge rusher.

Christian Booher of SI.com suggested the Lions could add a veteran free agent to replace some of Davenport’s production.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell also suggested the team will stick within the system, giving third-year edge rusher Josh Paschal a bigger role.