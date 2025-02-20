Hi, Subscriber

Trade Rumors Surrounding Ex-Lions QB Matthew Stafford Get Major Update

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams
Getty
Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams speaks with head coach Sean McVay before a game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford landed with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 through one of the biggest trades the NFL has seen in recent memory.

It appears it could take another blockbuster to get him out of L.A.

There has been growing speculation about Stafford’s future with the Rams. The team has put All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp up on the trade block, with many insiders predicting Stafford could be available as well. But Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz reported this week that the Rams are likely holding onto Stafford — unless another team is willing to pay a very high price.

Rams Head Coach Wants Matthew Stafford to Stay

Schultz reported that league sources are “adamant” that Rams head coach Sean McVay and the organization want to keep the 37-year-old Stafford in Los Angeles. It was McVay who spearheaded the 2021 trade that shipped Jared Goff to Detroit and Stafford to Los Angeles, a move that paid dividends the next season when Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl win.

Several teams have inquired with the Rams about Stafford’s availability, Schultz reported, with the asking price set at a first-round pick. With other veteran quarterbacks likely available at a lower cost, Schultz predicted Stafford would be back with the Rams in 2025.

“Again, the Rams want him back (he also carries a $49.3 million cap hit if released) and there’s been nothing to this point that would suggest Stafford doesn’t want to play for them, but this is undoubtedly one of the biggest storylines heading into free agency next month. Before then, the Rams and Stafford’s agent are planning to meet in Indianapolis to see if they can find common ground.”

Rams Face Decision on Paying Matthew Stafford

Schultz added that Stafford wants a new deal if he remains in Los Angeles, which would come with a big price tag.

“Remember, trading Stafford ensures a $45.3 million dead cap hit in 2025 and nearly $23 million in 2026,” Schultz reported. “Stafford, who is scheduled to make under $30 million this upcoming season, is seeking a new contract with future guarantees that will pay him closer to the league’s top 10 quarterbacks.”

While the Rams and Stafford are expected to hold talks on a new contract, The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue reported that the team is reluctant to sink too much money into the 37-year-old quarterback.

“If there is a difference between Stafford and the Rams, it would likely be this: The Rams don’t want to make a significant financial commitment to a veteran quarterback whose long-term future or durability they can’t be certain about, and a youthful roster built through the draft is now their core identity,” Rodrigue wrote.

But Rodrigue added that the Rams have undergone a quick rebuild after their Super Bowl run, reshaping a team once filled with aging veterans into one built around young stars. Stafford could end up being the perfect fit to lead another Super Bowl run, he wrote.

“There are two truths: Eventually, the Rams need to secure a long-term quarterback who will grow with the roster and won’t prohibit them from paying their first- and second-year stars when those extensions are due (plus whoever comes next at quarterback),” Rodrigue wrote. “But also, their roster is ready to win earlier than many expected, so why wouldn’t they plug back in their elite quarterback and make another run?”

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Kayode Awosika's headshot K. Awosika
Michael Badgley's headshot M. Badgley
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Ronnie Bell's headshot R. Bell
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Teddy Bridgewater's headshot T. Bridgewater
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
John Cominsky's headshot J. Cominsky
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Carlton Davis's headshot C. Davis
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Khalil Dorsey's headshot K. Dorsey
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Connor Galvin's headshot C. Galvin
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
Ifeatu Melifonwu's headshot I. Melifonwu
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Emmanuel Moseley's headshot E. Moseley
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Ben Niemann's headshot B. Niemann
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Kyle Peko's headshot K. Peko
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
Jalen Reeves-Maybin's headshot J. Reeves-Maybin
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Allen Robinson's headshot A. Robinson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Za'Darius Smith's headshot Z. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Kindle Vildor's headshot K. Vildor
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Jonah Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Kevin Zeitler's headshot K. Zeitler
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Comments

Trade Rumors Surrounding Ex-Lions QB Matthew Stafford Get Major Update

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x