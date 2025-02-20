Trade Rumors Surrounding Ex-Lions QB Matthew Stafford Get Major Update

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford landed with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 through one of the biggest trades the NFL has seen in recent memory.

It appears it could take another blockbuster to get him out of L.A.

There has been growing speculation about Stafford’s future with the Rams. The team has put All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp up on the trade block, with many insiders predicting Stafford could be available as well. But Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz reported this week that the Rams are likely holding onto Stafford — unless another team is willing to pay a very high price.

Rams Head Coach Wants Matthew Stafford to Stay

Schultz reported that league sources are “adamant” that Rams head coach Sean McVay and the organization want to keep the 37-year-old Stafford in Los Angeles. It was McVay who spearheaded the 2021 trade that shipped Jared Goff to Detroit and Stafford to Los Angeles, a move that paid dividends the next season when Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl win.

Several teams have inquired with the Rams about Stafford’s availability, Schultz reported, with the asking price set at a first-round pick. With other veteran quarterbacks likely available at a lower cost, Schultz predicted Stafford would be back with the Rams in 2025.

“Again, the Rams want him back (he also carries a $49.3 million cap hit if released) and there’s been nothing to this point that would suggest Stafford doesn’t want to play for them, but this is undoubtedly one of the biggest storylines heading into free agency next month. Before then, the Rams and Stafford’s agent are planning to meet in Indianapolis to see if they can find common ground.”

Rams Face Decision on Paying Matthew Stafford

Schultz added that Stafford wants a new deal if he remains in Los Angeles, which would come with a big price tag.

“Remember, trading Stafford ensures a $45.3 million dead cap hit in 2025 and nearly $23 million in 2026,” Schultz reported. “Stafford, who is scheduled to make under $30 million this upcoming season, is seeking a new contract with future guarantees that will pay him closer to the league’s top 10 quarterbacks.”

While the Rams and Stafford are expected to hold talks on a new contract, The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue reported that the team is reluctant to sink too much money into the 37-year-old quarterback.

“If there is a difference between Stafford and the Rams, it would likely be this: The Rams don’t want to make a significant financial commitment to a veteran quarterback whose long-term future or durability they can’t be certain about, and a youthful roster built through the draft is now their core identity,” Rodrigue wrote.

But Rodrigue added that the Rams have undergone a quick rebuild after their Super Bowl run, reshaping a team once filled with aging veterans into one built around young stars. Stafford could end up being the perfect fit to lead another Super Bowl run, he wrote.

“There are two truths: Eventually, the Rams need to secure a long-term quarterback who will grow with the roster and won’t prohibit them from paying their first- and second-year stars when those extensions are due (plus whoever comes next at quarterback),” Rodrigue wrote. “But also, their roster is ready to win earlier than many expected, so why wouldn’t they plug back in their elite quarterback and make another run?”