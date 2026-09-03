Tragedy Strikes As Former Lions Cornerback Dies At 40

Not long after the tragic news that former Detroit Lions associate coach Kippy Brown passed away at the age of 71, the franchise was met with yet another sad notice that a former member of the club is no longer with us.

Former Lions cornerback Alphonso Smith Jr., who suited up for the franchise from 2010 to 2012, passed away at the young age of 40 on Wednesday.

Making the situation even more tragic is that multiple reports indicate that Smith took his own life in a housing community in Florida.

Former Detroit Lions Cornerback Alphonso Smith Wrote A Tragic Final Post On Social Media

Not long before his confirmed passing, Smith posted a heartbreaking final message on his social media account.

“Do not cry for me!” Smith wrote on social media. “I tried everything in my power to fight the demons behind the ones that someone put into ME! I did not want to be that WAY! I know I have disappointed so many folks. This is a DEMON in me! But not only me! It’s EVERYONE! I have HURT so many! I needed help & did not get it! I am so sorry!”

“I pray my soul rest in heaven for my heart is pure, but my BRAIN & experience is MESSED UP,” he wrote.

Alphonso Smith Played Three Seasons For The Lions

Smith, who was born just outside of Miami, became a star while playing college football at Wake Forest from 2004-08, developing into one of the ACC’s premier defensive backs. After earning Freshman All-America honors in 2005, he became a consensus first-team All-American as a senior and finished his career with an ACC-record 21 interceptions.

Smith entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2009 before being traded to the Lions the following year for tight end Dan Gronkowski.

He led Detroit in interceptions in the 2010 NFL season, highlighted by a 42-yard pick-six against the Rams.

The Lions released Smith in 2012 before later bringing him back amid injuries in the secondary.

Smith concluded his NFL career after having amassed 88 tackles with 19 pass deflections, eight interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.