Lions Get Big Training Camp Boost as OL Returns to Action From NFI List

The Detroit Lions‘ work towards the next season is in full swing with the start of training camp, but the first two days at the Meijer Performance Center also saw a few familiar faces missing due to injuries or the NFI list. Christian Mahogany, who started 11 games last season and became a key part of the offensive line, was among the notable absentees.

The 25-year-old was officially placed on the NFI list on July 28—the day all the veterans reported to training camp. Dan Campbell stated on Wednesday that he needed a “couple of days” to be back on the gridiron, and, per the recent report, Mahogany passed the physical and reported to training camp for practice on July 31, giving the Lions’ offensive line a much-needed lift.

While the guard dealt with a broken left fibula and missed six games last season, his short stay on the NFI list had nothing to do with the past injury. Since he was activated almost immediately, he would be able to avoid any roster penalties. Had he remained on that list until the roster cuts about a month later in August, he would have missed at least the first four games of the regular season.

Even though he was a first-choice starter as a left guard in the 2025 campaign, it is going to be competitive heading into the next season.

Dan Campbell Opens Up About the Lions’ Heated Left Guard Competition

The competition for the Lions’ left guard position is heating up after the arrival of the two new offensive linemen this offseason. The Honolulu Blues acquired Juice Scruggs from the Houston Texans in a huge trade involving David Montgomery, while the former Jacksonville Jaguars star, Ben Bartch, was signed through free agency.

With Mahogany back in training camp, the discussion naturally turned to the highly competitive left guard battle this morning when Dan Campbell addressed the press.

“Let me start with Juice (Scruggs), love Juice man, he is a pro,” Campbell said. “We know he can play center. Some of the guard stuff is Mahogany is out right now (from the NFI list), talked about Bartch. We are being smart with (Ben) Bartch. We start to get team reps next week; that’s the plan.”

Mahogany showed promise last season, but the Lions’ newest additions at the LG position have years of experience under their belts.

Juice Scruggs and Ben Bartch Give Lions Valuable Depth Up Front

Juice Scruggs is likely to be a top challenge for the starting LG role for Mahogany, as coach Campbell had high praise for the 26-year-old, calling him a “pro.” The former Houston Texans star has taken full advantage of Mahogany’s two-day absence from the training camp, taking all of the first reps at left guard.

Picked in the second round of the 2023 draft, Juice spent three seasons in Houston, starting 20 of the 37 games. The offensive lineman played not only as a left guard but also as a right guard and a center.

On the other hand, Ben Bartch is a six-season NFL veteran, taking snaps with the Jaguars and 49ers and starting a total of 24 games. That means Campbell will have a major call to make once the training camp wraps up and Week 1 approaches.