Lions’ Newly Cut Veteran Sends Heartfelt Message After Release

The waiting game was over for the NFL teams, including the Detroit Lions, yesterday, as they had to make difficult cuts and finalize the 53-man roster for the 2026 season. The franchise released or waived a total of 33 players to make the final roster, while two were put on the PUP list, and two more players were placed on the IR and Reserve List.

Among the released veterans, one notable name was the running back Trayveon Williams, who was signed only two weeks ago on August 16. After featuring in two preseason games, his performance wasn’t enough to keep him on the roster as one of the backups to the Lions’ starting RB, Jahmyr Gibbs.

Following his release, the 28-year-old took Instagram to make his feelings clear about leaving Detroit after a brief stint, sending an emotional message to his now-former franchise.

“Be where your feet are and leave zero regrets & let the good Lord handle it from there ! Thankful for every step,” wrote Williams while posting several pictures from the Lions’ preseason games, where he actively featured.

Why Trayveon Williams Didn’t Make the Lions’ Final Roster

The Detroit Lions parted ways with the veteran running back Trayveon Williams because they have a packed RB room that made the final 53-man roster. While it is led by the most expensive running back in the league, Jahmyr Gibbs, Dan Campbell has kept four other options behind him— Isiah Pacheco (main backup), Jacob Saylors, Sione Vaki, and Jabari Small.

Besides Gibbs, two slots for the RB room are already locked. The former Kansas City Chiefs star Isiah Pacheco is likely to step in if Gibbs gets injured, and behind him, there is Vaki, who has been exceptional during this training camp despite a series of bad luck with injuries. Furthermore, he is three years younger than Williams and has been part of the Lions’ roster since 2024.

On the other hand, Williams didn’t get enough time to settle into Dan Campbell’s playbook after joining late. As he joined just two weeks ago, he couldn’t go toe-to-toe against the selected running backs who had been with the team throughout the entire training camp.

Despite failing to make the roster cut, the 28-year-old managed to feature in the past two preseason games against the Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts.

Trayveon Williams Made the Most of His Limited Opportunities In Preseason

Even though Trayveon Williams was let go by the Detroit Lions, he delivered decent numbers during his limited action in the preseason games. The former sixth-round pick logged 19 carries and 93 rushing yards alongside 3 rushing touchdowns.

He was tied at 14th with 19 carries, whereas he was 8th in the league in rushing yards. Interestingly, he was the preseason leader in rushing touchdowns after running to the end zone three times.

Given the depth the Lions have in the RB room, he is not likely to make the practice squad, meaning the roster cut could be the end of his Lions journey this season. The veteran has played 75 games in his career, previously suiting up for the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Cleveland Browns.