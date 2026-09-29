Dan Campbell Confirms Bigger Plans for Lions Linebacker

Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske played 33 snaps in the team’s Week 3 win over the New York Jets. This was the most snaps he had played in a game since Week 17 of the 2024 season. Head coach Dan Campbell noted that the 2023 UDFA has earned a chance to see the field more, and he might be playing more in the coming weeks.

“He’s going to continue to get opportunities because he’s earned that,” stated Campbell. “There’s a role on defense where he can help us.”

Campbell noted that the momentum for Nowaske has started in training camp. He has grown from there and continued to get more work. So, with the long delay between Week 2 and Week 3, the Lions decided to give him a bigger role.

“Came in, had a really good camp,” admitted Campbell when Nowaske started to earn a bigger role. “He is a very disciplined player. He’s grown a ton since he’s been here and just really turned into a solid player.”

Nowaske had four tackles in the Lions’ win over the Jets, all impressive run stops.

Detroit Lions Will Use Trevor Nowaske More in 2026

The Lions started Malcolm Rodriguez next to Jack Campbell to start the game. However, Rodriguez wound up playing in just 19 snaps for the Lions. Instead, Derrick Barnes played 57 of the Lions’ 66 snaps, and Nowaske played 33 snaps.

In Week 2, Barnes played every snap along with Jack Campbell. Then, Devin White was the third linebacker, playing 33 snaps. Rodriguez played 15 snaps. In Week 1, it was Campbell playing every snap, with Barnes playing 77 of the Lions’ 90 snaps. Rodriguez played 20 snaps, and White played 18 snaps.

So, Barnes had the same role; the team put Nowaske into the role that White played, and Rodriguez did not see an increase in role despite starting. White was a healthy scratch, but it sounds like the team might lean into that more often in the coming weeks.

The question will be whether White can unseat Rodriguez. Detroit also has rookie Jimmy Rolder healthy, although he is a special teams option. Detroit likely wanted to activate Rolder and use him on special teams. Because Nowaske had a special teams role and White did not, the team needed to make White inactive to call up Rolder. So, Nowaske had to take on his role.

Nowaske Taking Advantage of Lions New Role

Nowaske was a 2023 UDFA from Saginaw Valley State. He spent his first season on the Lions’ practice squad. In 2024, he started in just two games, but was used as a legitimate rotational option on defense.

He played 348 snaps and had most of his work as an edge rusher, getting after the passer. Detroit was thin on the edge, and his versatility as a linebacker who can play on the line was valuable.

However, when Detroit got healthier, the team did not need him. He played in 74 snaps in 2025. Now, in his fourth NFL season, it looks like he is going to have a role. This time he will be playing linebacker more.

Still, he has just 46 overall snaps.