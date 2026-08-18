Latest Twist For Former Lions Cornerback Terrion Arnold Revealed

Not long ago, the Detroit Lions made the decision to cut cornerback Terrion Arnold amidst his ongoing legal challenges, which include facing a myriad of felonies that could result in a life sentence if he were to be convicted.

In the meantime, Arnold visited with a handful of other NFL franchises and is reportedly set to be signed by the Seattle Seahawks after what head coach Mike Macdonald called the organization doing their “due diligence” to improve their roster.

However, a new wrinkle has emerged.

Former Detroit Lions Cornerback Terrion Arnold Has Been Placed On The NFL Commissioner’s Exempt List

According to NFL Insider Mike Garafolo, the Seahawks still plan on signing Arnold, but he’s going to be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list, meaning that he will not be able to play or practice

“Seahawks are still in line to sign CB Terrion Arnold but are working through timing and it will take a while, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Garafalo reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.”The NFL will place Arnold on the commissioner’s exempt list once signed, so he won’t play or practice while his legal case plays out.”

Prior to him landing in Seattle, Arnold had reportedly had visits with the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, and Houston Texans.

Former Lions CB Terrion Arnold Was Referred To As A “Good Dude” By Lions Coach Dan Campbell

Recently, head coach Dan Campbell said that he doesn’t find it surprising that Arnold has garnered interest from other NFL clubs.

“Every team is gonna … do their due diligence, just like we would if we were in their seat, like Seattle or New York or whoever,” Campbell said. “We would have done the same thing, man. ‘Let’s see if we can find out whatever we can. We know that, him coming out, he’s a good kid, he’s got ability, he’s got all these (things), we’ve seen it on tape.’

“So, no, I’m not surprised by that.”

“Terrion’s a good dude; the whole thing is unfortunate,” Campbell continued. “I have no ill will whatsoever towards Terrion, man. I wish him the best. And I wish everyone the best in that whole situation.”

Meanwhile, NFL Insider Mike Florio speculated as to why the Lions released Arnold.

“I think the explanations as to why the Lions cut him are either that he just wasn’t good enough, so it wasn’t worth dealing with the headache,” said Florio on NFL on NBC. “Or we thought the league was going to put him on paid leave. So, we decided to just cut the cord, and maybe they’re going to try to void his guarantees and not pay him. I’ve heard some rumblings that maybe they’re trying to do that.”

“You got nothing to lose. If you lose, you just pay him the money you would have paid him anyway. Number three, and I’m curious about this. They grilled him about it the day after the story first hit. He was in the building the day after the story first came up. I wonder if they think he lied to them, and that’s why they cut him. I think it’s one of those three,” he further stated.