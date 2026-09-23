Lions Get Timely Boost as Two Injured Starters Return to Practice

The Detroit Lions‘ battered offensive line finally has good news. Jared Goff could get much-needed reinforcement in front of him, as the rookie right tackle Blake Miller and the left guard Christian Mahogany returned to practice today after missing last week’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

According to the update from the Lions beat writer Nolan Bianchi, they returned to the practice session today at the Meijer Performance Center after Miller missed a week due to a hip injury and Mahogany was sidelined for about ten days due to a hip injury in the season opener against the New Orleans Saints.

“OL Blake Miller (knee) and Christian Mahogany (hip) returned to practice today,” noted Bianchi on X.

After suffering the knee injury in the Week 1 game, he was replaced by the backup right tackle option Larry Borom against the Bills. On the other hand, following Mahogany’s injury in the first quarter of the first game, the veteran Ben Bartch stepped up and has done a commendable job in both games.

With both starters unable to play the last game, Borom and Bartch were the starters, but the latest encouraging news gives a glimmer of hope that they could be back in action when the Lions return to Ford Field to face the Jets in the third game of the season.

Following his comeback to the gridiron, Blake Miller is excited to suit up for the next game.

Blake Miller Eager To Get Back On The Field After Frustrating Absence

Blake Miller, a first-round pick from the 2026 draft, is known to be injury-free. He spent four seasons with the Clemson Tigers in college football, and he made history by not missing any games. He started 54 back-to-back games in college, but it changed right after his first game in the NFL.

However, he has missed only one game thus far; the rookie is delighted to be back in the practice field, as he said while talking to reporters today.

“I feel like I would’ve been able to go (on Sunday),” Miller said after making his presence this morning. “The quick turnaround made it very difficult. It was really frustrating and disappointing to not be out there, but attacking rehab, felt great today, and can’t wait to get out there again with the boys.”

While Dan Campbell would be relieved to have his starters back, some players skipped Wednesday’s practice session.

3 Players Missed The Practice On Wednesday

A total of 3 players missed the practice on Wednesday due to injury and non-injury reasons. Offensive lineman Ben Bartch refrained from practice today due to his door injury, whereas safety Thomas Harper was among the absentees because of an ankle injury.

The most notable name to skip Wednesday’s practice is the DL Alim McNeil. However, unlike his two teammates, he didn’t skip the practice due to any injury but for personal reasons. With Miller and Mahogany returning to the field, they had limited practice today alongside Ahmed Hassanein (illness) and Tate Ratledge (elbow). Should the rest of the week go smoothly, the Lions should head into the Sunday game with a full-strength O-Line back together.