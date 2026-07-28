Lions Get Disappointing Injury News on 2 Potential Starters

The Detroit Lions did not have the best injury update when the team first reported to training camp. The Lions placed both Christian Izien and Christian Mahogany on the Physically Unable to Perform list, according to the NFL transaction wire.

The news is notable because both Izien and Mahogany are going to be in competition to start this offseason. Starting off with an injury and missing practice is not an easy way to win a job.

Detroit Lions Start Training Camp With Bad Injury News

There has not been a clear reason why Mahogany has been placed on the PUP or when he will return. Mahogany missed time from Weeks 10-15 last season, but returned to finish the season healthy, so that should not be an issue.

Either way, it puts him behind the eight ball in an important left guard competition.

Mahogany won the job last season, but did not hold it down. He was rocky during the first nine weeks of the season and did not settle things down when he returned. Now, the Lions have a lot of options to step into the role.

They signed Ben Bartch in free agency. They also traded David Montgomery for Juice Scruggs. Beyond that, Detroit plans to move failed tackle Gio Manu inside to guard to compete for a spot.

They also have Miles Frazier entering his second year. He is a former fifth-round pick, but Mahogany was a sixth-round pick, so Frazier is firmly in the mix.

There is no report of who will take the first snaps at left guard now that Mahogany is out. However, it will impact a group that potentially has four other starters locked in.

Penei Sewell will hold down left tackle, while Cade Mays was signed to slot into center. They are expecting another step forward from Tate Ratledge at right guard. Then, Blake Miller should win the right tackle job sooner rather than later. All of this combines for the group to be much stronger on paper. Now, it comes down to left guard.

Lions Secondary Suffers Another Injury

The designation for Izien noted that he could have an illness. Perhaps he showed up to training camp and was not quite feeling right to pass a physical. He could pass as soon as tomorrow or in the next couple of days and get back to the practice field.

Still, the designation is concerning when you factor in the position he plays. The Lions are entering the year with their safety room being their biggest question. Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph are both already on the PUP.

The team signed Izien because he could play the role that Branch plays. They both play in the slot when needed, but also play safety. With Izien out, the team will be down three safeties in a room that was not very deep to begin with. The team is likely going to give Avonte Maddox the work next to Chuck Clark while the top three are out. Thomas Harper, Loren Strickland, and Dan Jackson will all mix in as well.