Detroit Lions First-Round Pick Makes Honest Admission

Detroit Lions rookie Tyleik Williams does not believe that his rookie season lived up to his first-round expectations. Williams told reporters that 2025 was not up to his standards and that his goal is to prove how much better he is this year.

Williams was a surprise first-round pick, so when he did not quite live up to the billing, the chatter around whether the selection was worth it is going to get louder. It is fair to say that Williams did not have an outstanding rookie season, but his profile never suggested gaudy box score statistics.

Williams was always pegged as a run stopper and space clogger in the NFL, so the team was not looking for immediate impact, but rather clean wins with strength and leverage. If he can get into the box score, that is great, but it is not what they want from him.

The Detroit Lions Have High Expectations for Tyleik Williams

Still, according to PFF, Williams was ninth amongst rookies in snaps. Three of those rookies were drafted ahead of him, but that is still notable because the Lions had a lot of injuries across their defensive line, and they likely could have used a few more snaps from Williams.

Still, Williams finished sixth in pressures, so he was doing even better on a pressure-per-snap basis. Williams also ranked eighth in run stops, but his most impressive statistic was leading all rookies in missed tackle rate.

PFF graded him third amongst interior defensive tackle rookies. Mason Graham, who went in the top five, was the top-ranked player, and Jamaree Caldwell was second. So, Williams might not be happy, and compared to the rest of the league, he could have been better.

However, his rookie season showed a clean player with a high floor that did not hit much of a ceiling, and that is what his profile suggested coming into the NFL.

Lions Should Have Much Better Supporting Cast for Williams

On paper, the plan was for Williams to be the nose tackle who was eased in as a rookie behind Alim McNeil, D.J. Reader, and Levi Onwuzurike.

Unfortunately, McNeil was coming back from an injury and was not nearly the same player. He only played in ten games. Onwuzurike tore his ACL in the summer and did not play at all. Reader was healthy, but Williams was supposed to sit behind Reader and then take on his role this year. Instead, he had to complement Reader.

So, despite not playing his defined role and being asked to do more than expected in his rookie year, things were fine. Now, Reader is gone, and the team is looking for him to slide into those snaps.

The difference is that McNeil is fully healthy and appears explosive, and Onwuzurike is back and healthy. So, the role that Williams is going to play will be more suited to his skill set and the players around him should make his life easier. Williams should have a strong second season.