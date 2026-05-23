New Lions TE Tyler Conklin Opens Up About Playing With QB Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions are coming off a disappointing season in which the team had Super Bowl aspirations but ultimately failed to make the NFL playoffs, finishing with a 9-8 record and joining the division rival Minnesota Vikings as teams on the outside looking in on the postseason in the NFC North.

Although the 2025 campaign was forgettable, to say the least, the Lions still have a very talented squad, especially on the offensive side of the football, with stars Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta and Amon-Ra St. Brown leading the way.

Tyler Conklin ‘Excited’ to Play With ‘Super Accurate’ Jared Goff

Along with all the weapons already at Goff’s disposal in Detroit, the Lions were able to add another potentially valuable piece to the puzzle by bringing in veteran tight end Tyler Conklin, who recently made an appearance on Good Morning Football to talk about his first impressions of Goff, via NFL Network.

“I’ve been around him a good amount,” Conklin said of Goff. “I was excited to play with him. I felt like when I was in Minnesota playing with Kirk [Cousins], just like that style offense, the play action, they both throw super catchable balls, super accurate.

“So I was really excited just to see what it’s like and how he operates. Like I said, I haven’t been here long, so it’s kind of hard to speak on too much stuff. But just the way he goes about stuff and how he wants stuff done, the attention to detail, that really sticks out. And then just how accurate he is. Even just around center, obviously, he’s supposed to be accurate around center here, but that’s not always the case. And he’s just, I mean, you can just tell he’s a pro’s pro. Obviously, that’s why he’s where he is.”

Although Conklin didn’t make much of an impression during the 2025 campaign with the Los Angeles Chargers, he did put up decent numbers during his stints with the Vikings and New York Jets.

There’s a chance Goff can unlock Conklin in Detroit, making the team even more dynamic on offense.

NFL Insider Drops Major Update on Jahmyr Gibbs

The Lions will attempt to bounce back in 2026, but they’ll also have to address contract situations for two of their best players, Gibbs and LaPorta, who are arguably the best at their positions in the NFL right now.

NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN believes that Gibbs will likely get a new deal done at some point during the summer, via The Pat McAfee Show.

“I think this is a whole work-in progress, because there are a lot of players that have to get paid there. Jahmyr Gibbs, I would think would be next,” Schefter said. “A deal at some point this summer for Gibbs, Bijan Robinson. Those are gonna be big, blockbuster deals.”

Gibbs has been incredible during his three seasons with the Lions, putting up monster numbers each season as he has become one of the best dual-threat running backs.

In 2025, Gibbs racked up 1,839 yards from scrimmage to go along with 18 total touchdowns.