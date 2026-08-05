Lions Get Much-Needed Boost as Free Agent Passes Physical

The Detroit Lions have been shuffling through a lot of tight end options as the team cannot seem to stay healthy at the position. However, they could be slowly coming to an end as a new reinforcement is expected to join the team soon.

Veteran free agent signing Tyler Conklin has passed his physical, per the league’s transaction wire. He will be taken off the Physically Unable to Perform list soon and will be expected to rejoin practice with the team.

This is huge considering Conklin has not only added depth to a weak position, but he is also an expected contributor who will make the 53-man roster.

Detroit Lions Expected to Get Tyler Conklin Back Soon

Conklin signed a one-year deal worth just a little over $1M in free agency this offseason. However, he had a strong shot at making the roster in training camp, and despite missing time due to injuries, his chances of sticking around have only improved.

Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright will stay ahead of him on the depth chart. However, they are limited in the number of players who can push Conklin for the third tight end spot. Right now, with LaPorta expected to be eased in from his injury, the team could put Conklin in with the first team once he gets back from the PUP.

The Lions just placed Miles Kitselman on the IR, ending his rookie season. Jackson Meeks and Thomas Gordon are also on the roster, but these are end-of-the-roster players.

They are competing for practice squad work. The other names on the depth chart have been signed since training camp started. They just signed Nick Muse and Anthony Firkser. So, it is hard to see anyone pushing Conklin, who gives the room a needed addition.

Tyler Conklin Enters His Ninth Year in the NFL

Conklin was a fifth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2018. He only had five catches for 77 yards during his rookie year. He slowly started to progress, though. In year two, he added eight catches for 58 yards. Then, in his third season, it was 19 catches for 194 yards.

His fourth NFL season is when things started to click for him. He had 61 receptions for 593 yards and three touchdowns. This allowed him to sign a deal with the New York Jets in free agency. The team gave him legitimate work in his first year in New York.

He caught 58 passes for 552 yards. He followed that up with 61 catches for 621 yards, showing he was a legitimate asset in the NFL. However, he dropped to 51 catches for 449 yards in 2024. This caused the Jets to move on from him.

He signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, but the fit never worked. He was not fully healthy, and the team did not integrate him well. So, he caught seven passes for 101 yards.

Now, he is healthy and back to a team that needs him and could use him well. He has been trending down the past two seasons, and he is entering his age-31 season, though.