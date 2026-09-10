Lions Secondary Put on Notice by Week 1 Fantasy Sleepers

The Detroit Lions‘ defense has a lot of questions entering the season. So, despite quarterback Tyler Shough being a lower-ranked fantasy football option in Week 1, he could end up being a great sleeper target. Moe Moton of Bleacher Report writes that Shough, along with his receiver Devaughn Vele, are two of the most underrated fantasy football options to start the season.

“In Week 1, the Saints will travel to face the Detroit Lions, who won’t have All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph or Pro Bowl safety Brian Branch,” wrote Moton. “Even though Shough won’t have explosive rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson, he can do enough damage to the Lions’ undermanned secondary with Chris Olave, tight end Juwan Johnson, and a sleeper wide receiver to be named below.”

Olave and Johnson are the known targets. However, with highly drafted rookie Jordyn Tyson out, it is going to open up a lot of work for the third-year receiver, Vele.

“Between Weeks 13 and 15 of the 2025 campaign, Vele hauled in 16 of his 19 targets for 202 yards and a touchdown,” added Moton. “The Saints placed the wideout on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, which sidelined him for the final three games of the season. With rookie first-round wide receiver Jordyn Tyson on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, Vele should be the No. 2 receiver behind Chris Olave in the Saints’ passing game.”

If Shough is going to have a good game, the odds are that Vele will also produce. This duo is not being looked at much, but they could leave Week 1 as two of the better fantasy football producers.

Detroit Lions Are a Fantasy Football Target

The Lions are going to be a team to target in fantasy football all season, particularly in the passing game. Detroit did a good job improving their run defense this year. Alim McNeill is healthier, Tyleik Williams is entering year two, and Levi Onwuzurike is back and healthy.

More than that, edge rushers Ahmed Hassanein and Tyler Lacy have ascended up the depth chart. Both are better run defenders than pass rushers. The team will force teams to pass, but that could be a problem.

They are changing out four starters from last year. Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph are on the PUP. Terrion Arnold was released after being arrested. Amik Robertson is on a new team. This secondary is going to be tested.

Lions Offense Will Create Shootouts

The Lions offense might have an impact greater than their questionable defense. The offense should see its offensive line get younger. Their skill players are still elite. They plan to use Jahmyr Gibbs even more. On top of all of that, they added Drew Petzing as a potential improved playcaller.

The Detroit offense was creating high-scoring environments even when the offense was not firing on all cylinders. Detroit is going to score quickly and force their defense to defend the pass. This could cause the offense to come back on the field with the need to score quickly again.

Buying into the Lions’ offense and their opponents’ offensive options is the move this year.