Overlooked Lions Draft Pick Emerging as Defensive Gem

The seventh-round draft capital behind Tyre West is hindering his reputation, and this is a player who is flying under the radar this offseason. The Detroit Lions found a player who deserves far more attention than he is currently getting, argues Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated.

Melo notes that West has the versatility to line up across the defensive line, and that should get him on the field during his rookie season.

“West’s inside-outside flexibility will be appreciated by the Detroit Lions,” said Melo. “He could manage to develop into a rotational asset, which is a victory for a seventh-round selection. West uses first-step explosiveness to impact the opposing backfield.”

West is the type of player that the Lions need to have. He played 578 snaps as an edge rusher during his four years at Tennessee. However, he added 252 snaps as an interior rusher during his time there.

When the Lions’ defense has been at its best, they have had rotational rushers like this who can play in multiple spots. Since 2023, names such as John Cominsky, Josh Paschal, Za’Darius Smith, Patrick O’Connor, and Tyler Lacy have all assumed this role. This is valuable for West because it shows the team has a plan in mind, and that plan tends to match his skill set.

The Detroit Lions Should be Much Deeper on the Defensive Line in 2026

The Lions made a concerted effort to improve their defensive line after the defense took a step back in 2025. This was not only a focus on adding starter talent, but also on filling out the room with quality depth.

In the edge rusher room, the Lions signed D.J. Wonnum and Payton Turner. Then, they drafted Derrick Moore and West. Lacy is back to compete with West and Turner for the inside-outside role, and the team also has UDFA Anthony Lucas making noise.

Along the interior, they are getting Levi Onwuzurike back, and Alim McNeil should be much healthier. With the addition of Jay Tufele in free agency and Skyler Howard-Gil in the draft, the team essentially has four new, or at least improved, names along the interior.

If West can be a part of the group that turned the defensive line around, it will be well worth a seventh-round pick.

Tyre West Has to Focus on Making the Lions Roster First

Before he can worry about making an impact on the defense, he has to prove he belongs on the roster first. Between Aidan Hutchinson, Wonnum, and Moore, there are clearly three edge rushers ahead of him.

Because Turner and Lacy can play the same role as West, there is likely going to be a three-man competition for the fourth edge rusher spot. Because the Lions like depth and versatility along the defensive front, there is a strong case to be made that the team will keep five edge rushers.

Still, that means one of Turner, Lacy, or West is not going to make the team. There is a chance that two of them will get cut. Turner has the inside track as a former first-round pick, but with four sacks in as many years, he might not make it. Lacy is returning, which gives him an edge, but the team signed multiple players to push him. Does that open a spot for West?